For a Rapid City Rush squad looking to break free from an up-and-down start to the young season, better things could happen than having the ECHL’s top team come calling.
That was the case on Wednesday night as the Utah Grizzlies stepped on the ice for the opener of a three-game series between the two longtime Mountain Division foes at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
Intimidated? Not hardly as the Rush battled for 65 minutes plus before a Tyler Poulsen goal topped off a hat trick performance jamming in the game winner in a shootout as the Rush defeated the Grizzlies 6-5.
“I just wanted to get out there and shoot real bad,” said an elated Poulsen in the locker room. “I just had a feeling. I’ve had a tough time scoring this year and I had two tonight in regulation and I just had so much energy, and I was jumpy and antsy and wanted to get one more chance.”
Rapid City carried plenty of energy into overtime, having snatched the chance for victory out of the shadows of defeat tying the game at 5-5 with 1:29 remaining in the final period. Brandon Mashinter brought the crowd to its feet tapping in a rebound at the side at the side of the net setting up the five-minute overtime followed by the always exciting shoot-out.
“This team is just very resilient,” said Rush coach Daniel Tetrault. “They are never out of a game, and they’ve had that from early in the season. It’s a belief factor, as well. They’ve come back from a lot of games and know they can do it. A whole lot of character in these guys and they show that on and off the ice.”
The high scoring Utah offense seemed to indicate that it might be a long night for the Rush ripping the chords a mere 31 seconds into the game when Josh Dickinson deflected in a Kevin Davis blast from the right point.
The Rush rebounded by controlling the puck for most of the middle stages of the first period and were rewarded by drawing 1-1 on Poulsen’s first goal of the year 9:05 into the period. Andrew Radjenovic and Mashinter earned helpers on the tally.
The Poulsen goal snapped a three-game scoreless streak by Grizzly goalie Joe Cannata.
And after a period of back-and-forth hockey, Utah began to tighten up on the defense end, limiting the Rush to two shots in the final ten minutes of the period, and unloose the offense adding goals by former Rush forward Ryan Walters (14:46) and Matt Berry (16:18) to grab a 3-1 advantage through one period of play.
“The first period hasn’t been that great for us this season,” Tetrault said. “It’s something we have to work on. We are a young team, but we have to be ready to go when the puck drops. We turned over the puck too much and didn’t keep to our structure and it cost us in the first period.
A power play opportunity, and a chance to narrow the gap to a single goal, greeted the Rush to open the second period.
The much maligned Rush power play unit — one goal in last 31 attempts —promptly responded as defenseman Josh Elmes skated in to the top of the slot and knocked in his 5th goal of the season assisted by Pierre-Luc Mercier (10th assist of the season) and Shaquille Merasty (seventh) to close within 3-2.
The remainder of the second period mirrored the first frame as the Rush dominated play at times, outshooting Utah 17-7 in the period. But the opportunistic Grizzlies made the most of opportunities with Matt Berry adding his second goal of the night at the 7:20 mark. And following Rapid City’s second power play goal of the night — Radjenovic’s ninth goal of the season assisted by Mashinter and Chris Leibinger — Cole Ully answered for Utah with 15 seconds left in the second period to give the Grizzlies a 5-3 lead heading into the third period.
“On the power play, we just have to shoot the puck and get some traffic and we did that tonight,” Tetrault added. “All of our goals tonight were around that slot area tonight. We went for rebounds and out-battled them in front of the net.”
With the next goal in the game crucial, the Rush came out strong to open the final frame with a strong opening shift and a couple of Grade A shots, but Utah’s Cannata kicked both aside.
A fisticuff faceoff between Elmes and Utah’s Turner Ottenbreit, the third such altercation of the evening, provided early excitement as well.
With 15:03 remaining, Rush pressure forced another power play opportunity though the Utah penalty kill unit lived up to their fifth in the league status, killing off the penalty without allowing a shot on goal.
Undaunted by the missed opportunity, the Rush drew within a goal at 5-4 when Poulsen found a loose puck in the low slot and wristed in his second goal of the night as line-mates Radjenovic and Leibinger each collected their second assists of the night. And with that setting up the exciting finale.
“Winning tonight is a huge confidence builder,” Tetrault said. “Especially tying up the game late like we did. Our top lines performed well tonight and when you do that you are going to win most of your games and we hope to take that same attitude into the weekend.
The three-game series between Utah (12-3-3-0) and the Rush (9-8-2-1) continue this weekend with Friday and Saturday encounters beginning each night at 7:05 p.m.