A public meeting was held last Tuesday at the American Legion to discuss the funding of Prairie Hills Transit(PHT). The City of Hot Springs has been reluctant to fund the nonprofit for the 2019 budget upon review of the company's financials.
The meeting was attended by Hot Springs City Council members Bob Nelson and Harlene Cain along with Mayor George Kotti. Fall River County Commissioners Joe Faulkenburg, Paul Nabholz and Deb Russell were also in attendance.
Prairie Hills Executive Director, Barbara Cline and Lisa Johnson were in attendance to speak for Prairie Hills along with bus drivers and patrons of the service.
Mark Crossman served as the meeting's neutral moderator.
PHT submitted a 2019 budget request for $24,000. $10,000 of that request would be a local funds match. The remaining money is needed to match a federal grant for a new bus.
In 2018, the City of Hot Springs budgeted $5,000 for the company. Fall River County approved $18,000 for the nonprofit in their preliminary review of their 2019 budget.
Mayor Kotti said, "Both I and the (City) Council are concerned about the large amount of money in Prairie Hills Transit's savings account $1.8 million and the seemingly large annual profit $173 thousand."
He added, both he and the City recognize the importance of PHT in Hot Springs, but wanted some explanation of the companies finances especially because of their large ask for the 2019 budget.
Kotti also expressed frustrations with regards to a letter distributed by PHT to its riders saying the company may reduce or change services if the City doesn't fund the program in its 2019 budget. He said he felt the letter mislead patrons to think PHT might leave the City because the City wasn't planning to fund the program. At the time the letter was released, the City was still considering budget proposals and had made no definite decisions.
In response to the Mayor's concerns Executive Director Cline explained that PHT covered most of Western South Dakota, and that their budget reflected their entire operations. She added that as a nonprofit, PHT could not afford to have a negative balance and has a savings cushion to prevent that from happening. She also said the company needs to continuously update its fleet to operate responsibly.
With regards to the letter, Cline said it was not meant to blind-side or offend the City. She also said, "reduced or changed services does not mean no services." She added, if the City were to not fund the program, reductions would be likely.
Several patrons spoke at the meeting, expressing their gratitude for the service of PHT.
An audience member suggested the company produce more localized financial statements so elected officials would have a better idea of PHT's impact and needs in their communities.
The meeting concluded with a tentative agreement between all parties involved to sit down and have a meeting in the future to attempt reconcile the nonprofit's needs with the City's budget.
The sit-down does not have a date yet. The City invited PHT to the City's budget hearings this week. PHT officials reportedly declined due to prior engagements.