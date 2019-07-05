The Dawes County Fair officially runs from July 26 to Aug. 3, but there are several pre-fair events on the schedule this year for 4-H members, particularly in the family and consumer sciences field.
Several events will take place July 17, starting with the 4-H Clothing and Fashion competitions at 9 a.m. The 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Life Challenge Contest is also that day from 1-2 p.m., followed by the 4-H presentation contest at 4:30 p.m. and the fashion show at 7 p.m. The public is invited to the Fashion Show that evening at 7.
They will all take place in the 4-H Building at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.