Dawes County Fair

Dawes County 4-H members participate in the fashion show at the 2018 Dawes County Fair.

 Courtesy photo

The Dawes County Fair officially runs from July 26 to Aug. 3, but there are several pre-fair events on the schedule this year for 4-H members, particularly in the family and consumer sciences field.

Several events will take place July 17, starting with the 4-H Clothing and Fashion competitions at 9 a.m. The 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Life Challenge Contest is also that day from 1-2 p.m., followed by the 4-H presentation contest at 4:30 p.m. and the fashion show at 7 p.m. The public is invited to the Fashion Show that evening at 7.

They will all take place in the 4-H Building at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.

