September 6 Scores

Chadron 32, Alliance 13

Crawford 46, Potter-Dix 12

Creek Valley 42, Hay Springs 16

South Loup 35, Hemingford 0

Sioux County 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie 26

Sidney 47, Gordon-Rushville 19

Scottsbluff 47, Hastings 12

Seward 28, Gering 6

Mitchell 42, Southeast Goshen 14

Ogallala 39, Valentine 13

Chase County 35, North Platte SP 28

Garden County 54, Bayard 9

Bridgeport 34, Wood River 0

Morrill 52, Leyton/Banner County 6

McPherson Co.-Stapleton 57, Hyannis 20

September 13 Schedule

Valentine at Chadron

Crawford at Minatare

Hay Springs at South Platte

Burwell at Hemingford

Potter-Dix at Sioux County

Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell

Hastings at Alliance

Scottsbluff at Grand Island NW

Torrington at Gering

Sidney at Minden

Cambridge at Bayard

Holyoke, Colo., at Bridgeport

Kimball at Southwest

Morrill at Elm Creek

Garden County at Mullen

Brady at Leyton/Banner Co.

Creek Valley at Hyannis

Broken Bow at Ogallala

Chase County at Cozad 

