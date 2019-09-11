September 6 Scores
Chadron 32, Alliance 13
Crawford 46, Potter-Dix 12
Creek Valley 42, Hay Springs 16
South Loup 35, Hemingford 0
Sioux County 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie 26
Sidney 47, Gordon-Rushville 19
Scottsbluff 47, Hastings 12
Seward 28, Gering 6
Mitchell 42, Southeast Goshen 14
Ogallala 39, Valentine 13
Chase County 35, North Platte SP 28
Garden County 54, Bayard 9
Bridgeport 34, Wood River 0
Morrill 52, Leyton/Banner County 6
McPherson Co.-Stapleton 57, Hyannis 20
September 13 Schedule
Valentine at Chadron
Crawford at Minatare
Hay Springs at South Platte
Burwell at Hemingford
Potter-Dix at Sioux County
Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell
Hastings at Alliance
Scottsbluff at Grand Island NW
Torrington at Gering
Sidney at Minden
Cambridge at Bayard
Holyoke, Colo., at Bridgeport
Kimball at Southwest
Morrill at Elm Creek
Garden County at Mullen
Brady at Leyton/Banner Co.
Creek Valley at Hyannis
Broken Bow at Ogallala
Chase County at Cozad