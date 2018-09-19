Friday, Sept. 14 Results
Broken Bow 28, Chadron 8
Gordon-Rushville 28, Bennett County 6
Alliance 35, Brush, Colo., 26
Scottsbluff 48, Sterling, Colo., 18
Hastings 51, Gering 7
Cozad 14, Sidney 7
Mitchell 30, Bridgeport 28
Winner, S.D., 26, Valentine 20
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Kimball 24
Minatare 61, Cody-Kilgore 34
Creek Valley 76, Maywood-Hayes Center 38
Friday, Sept. 21 Schedule
Chadron at Sidney
Crawford at Sioux County
Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore
Hemingford at Kimball
Gordon-Rushville at Southern Valley
Alliance at Chase County
Gering at Scottsbluff
Mitchell at Ogallala
Valentine at Broken Bow
Bridgeport at Gibbon
Bayard at Sutherland
Morrill at Perkins County
Garden County at Leyton-BC
Minatare at South Platte
Arthur County at Creek Valley
Potter-Dix at Hyannis