Friday, Sept. 14 Results

Broken Bow 28, Chadron 8

Gordon-Rushville 28, Bennett County 6

Alliance 35, Brush, Colo., 26

Scottsbluff 48, Sterling, Colo., 18

Hastings 51, Gering 7

Cozad 14, Sidney 7

Mitchell 30, Bridgeport 28

Winner, S.D., 26, Valentine 20

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Kimball 24

Minatare 61, Cody-Kilgore 34

Creek Valley 76, Maywood-Hayes Center 38

Friday, Sept. 21 Schedule

Chadron at Sidney

Crawford at Sioux County

Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore

Hemingford at Kimball

Gordon-Rushville at Southern Valley

Alliance at Chase County

Gering at Scottsbluff

Mitchell at Ogallala

Valentine at Broken Bow

Bridgeport at Gibbon

Bayard at Sutherland

Morrill at Perkins County

Garden County at Leyton-BC

Minatare at South Platte

Arthur County at Creek Valley

Potter-Dix at Hyannis

