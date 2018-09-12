Friday, Sept. 7 Results
Valentine 14, Chadron 6
Minatare 48, Crawford 6
Hay Springs 45, South Platte 8
Burwell 49, Hemingford 12
Potter-Dix 42, Sioux County 18
Mitchell 53, Gordon-Rushville 29
Hastings 39, Alliance 7
Scottsbluff 25, Grand Island NW 10
Torrington 60, Gering 6
Sidney 28, Minden 7
Kimball 24, Southwest 6
Cambridge 46, Bayard 14
Elm Creek 66, Morrill 30
Mullen 35, Garden County 16
Hyannis 73, Creek Valley 26
Brady 63, Leyton-Banner County 20
Friday, Sept. 14 Schedule
Broken Bow at Chadron
Gordon-Rushville at Bennett County
Brush, Colo., at Alliance
Scottsbluff at Sterling, Colo.,
Hastings at Gering
Sidney at Cozad
Bridgeport at Mitchell
Kimball at Dundy County-Stratton
Cody-Kilgore at Minatare
Maywood-Hayes Center at Creek Valley