Friday, Sept. 7 Results

Valentine 14, Chadron 6

Minatare 48, Crawford 6

Hay Springs 45, South Platte 8

Burwell 49, Hemingford 12

Potter-Dix 42, Sioux County 18

Mitchell 53, Gordon-Rushville 29

Hastings 39, Alliance 7

Scottsbluff 25, Grand Island NW 10

Torrington 60, Gering 6

Sidney 28, Minden 7

Kimball 24, Southwest 6

Cambridge 46, Bayard 14

Elm Creek 66, Morrill 30

Mullen 35, Garden County 16

Hyannis 73, Creek Valley 26

Brady 63, Leyton-Banner County 20

Friday, Sept. 14 Schedule

Broken Bow at Chadron

Gordon-Rushville at Bennett County

Brush, Colo., at Alliance

Scottsbluff at Sterling, Colo.,

Hastings at Gering

Sidney at Cozad

Bridgeport at Mitchell

Kimball at Dundy County-Stratton

Cody-Kilgore at Minatare

Maywood-Hayes Center at Creek Valley

