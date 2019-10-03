Saturday, Sept. 26 Score
Morrill 50, Perkins County 14
Friday, Sept. 27 Scores
Chadron 24, Sidney 9
Sioux County 46, Crawford 21
Cody-Kilgore 70, Hay Springs 12
Hemingford 55, Kimball 12
Gordon-Rushville forfeit over Southern Valley
Alliance 37, Chase County 21
Scottsbluff 42, Gering 7
Ogallala 18, Mitchell 0
Valentine 36, Broken Bow 6
Bridgeport 23, Gibbon 10
Sutherland 59, Bayard 33
Garden County 62, Leyton/Banner Co. 6
Hyannis 33, Potter-Dix 24
Creek Valley 54, Arthur 28
South Platte 34, Minatare 20
October 3 Game
Hemingford at Sutherland
October 4 Games
Chadron at Ogallala
Crawford at Cody-Kilgore
Hay Springs at Minatare
Sioux County at Hyannis
Gordon-Rushville at Valentine
Alliance at McCook
Scottsbluff at Sidney
Gering at Lexington
Mitchell at Chase County
Bridgeport at North Platte SP
Bayard at Morrill
Kimball at Perkins County
Garden County at Paxton
Creek Valley at Potter-Dix
South Platte at Arthur County