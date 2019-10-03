Saturday, Sept. 26 Score

Morrill 50, Perkins County 14

Friday, Sept. 27 Scores

Chadron 24, Sidney 9

Sioux County 46, Crawford 21

Cody-Kilgore 70, Hay Springs 12

Hemingford 55, Kimball 12

Gordon-Rushville forfeit over Southern Valley

Alliance 37, Chase County 21

Scottsbluff 42, Gering 7

Ogallala 18, Mitchell 0

Valentine 36, Broken Bow 6

Bridgeport 23, Gibbon 10

Sutherland 59, Bayard 33

Garden County 62, Leyton/Banner Co. 6

Hyannis 33, Potter-Dix 24

Creek Valley 54, Arthur 28

South Platte 34, Minatare 20

October 3 Game

Hemingford at Sutherland

October 4 Games

Chadron at Ogallala

Crawford at Cody-Kilgore

Hay Springs at Minatare

Sioux County at Hyannis

Gordon-Rushville at Valentine

Alliance at McCook

Scottsbluff at Sidney

Gering at Lexington

Mitchell at Chase County

Bridgeport at North Platte SP

Bayard at Morrill

Kimball at Perkins County

Garden County at Paxton

Creek Valley at Potter-Dix

South Platte at Arthur County

