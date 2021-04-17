PREP ROUNDUP: Timmer, local athletes star in basketball all-star game

Noah Usera managed the only hit for Douglas (1-7-1), a single in the first inning, and struck out two batters pitching to get final two outs of the game.

The Patriots will play Sturgis on Tuesday in a doubleheader.

ROOSEVELT 16, STURGIS 6: The Scoopers took an early 2-1 lead before eventually falling to the Rough Riders by 10.

Owen Cass went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk for Sturgis (4-5), while David Anderson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run, and Jackson Krogman picked up three runs.

The Scoopers play Douglas on Tuesday in a doubleheader.

BROOKINGS 12, STURGIS 2: The Bobcats tallied 12 runs on five hits and six walks to top the Scoopers on Saturday.

Ridge Inhofer drove in Connor Cruickshank for Sturgis on a 2-for-3 game, while Beau Peters tallied the other RBI.

