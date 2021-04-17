 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Timmer, local athletes star in basketball all-star game

  • Updated

Haleigh Timmer scored a team-high 15 points on 6 of 15 shooting in the 2021 South Dakota High School Basketball All-Star game held Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The St. Thomas More standout hit a pair of 3-pointers and added three passes as her "blue" team fell 106-75. Teammate Kalla Bertram earned 14 points on 5 of 14 shooting and collected five rebounds.

White River's Caelyn Valandra-Prue poured in a game-high 20 points on 6 of 10 shooting to lead the "white" squad to victory.

Boys Tennis

RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, BROOKINGS 0: The Raiders dropped just 16 games en route to a 9-0 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday.

Playing 10-game pro sets, Nolan Rehorst (10-1), Michael Tang (10-4), Sam Mortimer (10-5), Asa Hood (10-1), Thomas Postma (10-3) and Conor Cruse (10-1) all won their singles matches.

In doubles, Jamison Pfingston and Tang won 10-1 in first doubles, Mortimer and Hood won 10-0 in second doubles and Postma and Christian Mueller won 10-0 in third doubles.

Stevens hosts Spearfish next on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Club Baseball

BROOKINGS 20, DOUGLAS 0: The Bobcats scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 20-0 win over the Patriots on Saturday.

Noah Usera managed the only hit for Douglas (1-7-1), a single in the first inning, and struck out two batters pitching to get final two outs of the game.

The Patriots will play Sturgis on Tuesday in a doubleheader.

ROOSEVELT 16, STURGIS 6: The Scoopers took an early 2-1 lead before eventually falling to the Rough Riders by 10.

Owen Cass went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk for Sturgis (4-5), while David Anderson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run, and Jackson Krogman picked up three runs.

The Scoopers play Douglas on Tuesday in a doubleheader.

BROOKINGS 12, STURGIS 2: The Bobcats tallied 12 runs on five hits and six walks to top the Scoopers on Saturday.

Ridge Inhofer drove in Connor Cruickshank for Sturgis on a 2-for-3 game, while Beau Peters tallied the other RBI.  

