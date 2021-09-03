PRESTON: RCAS Board is endangering our children

For the RCAS Board of Education voting block that ran on a platform of “freedom,” we parents and members of the Rapid City community have seen anything but “freedom.”
Instead, we have watched the freedom to plan and respond to a deadly virus be ripped away. Now, we are witnessing transparency be replaced by opacity with the proposal by the RCAS Board to make a motion to gag the RCAS Director of Communications on reporting Covid numbers by school. With that proposed motion, everyone, regardless of your beliefs on mask mandates, should be irate that a voting block of five people with zero children in RCAS elementary schools are going to sequester information. We have watched as the traditional democratic republic value of American independence and free agency be assimilated into a radical contingency of ideology where Board members toe the line as followers, not leaders- forfeiting free agency. The Board has voted to authoritatively cripple our public education’s ability to swiftly respond to a pandemic that has Children’s Hospital in the U.S. overflowing with record pediatric patients. That is the reality of what is going on across the U.S.
Rapid City, this is our time to act. Please, write to these RCAS Board members at the email provided on the RCAS website. Let them know that you will not tolerate living in a community that hides information and manipulates the public. In this community, we are all interconnected. My success hinges upon yours. My access and cost of healthcare depends on your use of healthcare resources and your healthcare expenditures. We must unite as a team, even when those on the fringe do not.
The RCAS Board members earn approximately the same out-of-pocket cost of a High-Deductible, High-Premium insurance copay ($75) for every meeting they attend. Take that nominal figure and compare it to the 160 Covid positives following the first week of school. Now, think of the costs of missed work, medical expenses, and possible additional out-of-pocket medical expenses faced by 11% of our community who are uninsured or the 12% of our community who live at or below the Federal poverty level. Of serious note, the number one cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. is medical debts, which is even more reason to establish common sense policies and behaviors that minimize parents from unnecessary trips to the doctor, rising costs, and God-forbid job loss due to caring for a sick child. (Job-loss and medical debts make up over 50% of all bankruptcies in the U.S.) Knowing that fact, do you believe the $75 (tax dollars) per meeting are being well spent at the moment?
I would argue vociferously, no.
The RCAS School Board, by mismanaging this pandemic and endangering our children, are perversely profiting while actively raising our costs of care and, in turn, threatening everyone’s access to dwindling medical resources. We must do everything we can to protect our children and support our medical community at the same time who have been worked to the bone for the past 18 months. It is an open secret that Monument Health is navigating low staffing, burnout, and continued record capacity. Our local heroes; the healthcare workers, the teachers, and the first responders, amongst many more, are our family, friends, and neighbors. We must protect their sanctity from unnecessary burdens that are largely avoidable now thanks to the FDA-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine eligible for those 12 and older. Those unvaccinated or too young to receive the vaccine are considered medically vulnerable. Covid-19 is a crippling, deadly virus that does not discriminate.
We must stop the hemming and hawing and the fussing and fighting. This School Board is both unprepared and ill-equipped for successful management and need to step down or actually think for oneself. We all win by protecting each other and we must start by protecting our children and at all costs, especially when the RCAS School Board moves to hide the truth and strip parents of their freedom to be informed of outbreaks at their children’s school. This is not about small government or low taxes because if it were, it would not be based on a house of lies that endangers our children and skyrockets medical costs. This is about a radical ideology that comprises a supermajority quorum that does not reflect the values of the community. Our democracy and our children need our help.
Please, stay safe. Get vaccinated to avoid unnecessary medical costs, protect yourself and your family by wearing a mask in public spaces, and hold the RCAS Board members accountable for the words they say and the actions they take. Lastly, please vote in every election so that we choose real freedom instead of this dangerous, cost-raising “FINOs."
James Preston is a federal healthcare consultant and project manager supporting our nation's Veterans. Mr. Preston is a proud father and step-father, loving husband, eccentric musician, outdoor enthusiast, and lifelong resident of the Black Hills.