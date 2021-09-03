PRESTON: RCAS Board is endangering our children

The RCAS Board members earn approximately the same out-of-pocket cost of a High-Deductible, High-Premium insurance copay ($75) for every meeting they attend. Take that nominal figure and compare it to the 160 Covid positives following the first week of school. Now, think of the costs of missed work, medical expenses, and possible additional out-of-pocket medical expenses faced by 11% of our community who are uninsured or the 12% of our community who live at or below the Federal poverty level. Of serious note, the number one cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. is medical debts, which is even more reason to establish common sense policies and behaviors that minimize parents from unnecessary trips to the doctor, rising costs, and God-forbid job loss due to caring for a sick child. (Job-loss and medical debts make up over 50% of all bankruptcies in the U.S.) Knowing that fact, do you believe the $75 (tax dollars) per meeting are being well spent at the moment?