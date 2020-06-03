Private lands grant will help expand hunting and fishing access

Public access opportunities for hunting and fishing on private lands will be expanded thanks to a grant awarded to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP).

The $2.175 million grant was awarded through the 2020 Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program (VPA-HIP) administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and was authorized under the 2018 Farm Bill.

In South Dakota, VPA-HIP funding will be used to offer up-front signing incentive payments to landowners for opening their lands to public hunting access for multiple years. Lands already enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program, Wetlands Reserve Easements or other conservation programs that create undisturbed habitat or lands containing high demand big game hunting opportunity will be eligible to receive the VPA-HIP incentive payment.