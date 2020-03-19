Proactive steps to combat COVID-19

These are dramatic steps, but they are also important steps.

They are strongly proactive in an attempt to slow the spread of the contagion, to protect as many people as possible and to avoid a crushing onslaught of patients on medical facilities, which would impact all medical care, even for non-COVID-19 patients. It’s part of what’s called “flattening the curve.”

Much of it falls under the label of “social distancing,” which is actually not a new concept at all — just one expanded to societal terms. This purpose is to create isolation and separation to slow the spread of the virus. In spirit, it’s quite sensible.

But in implementation, it is radical and will have a serious impact in other areas for some time to come. This is going to take a serious financial toll on a number of fronts, and states, cities and businesses must face those formidable battles. For instance, the cancellation of sporting events, which may seem minor to some people, will have major consequences on the cities and states that host these events, the vendors and other workers who make their livings from those events and so on.