💸 Round 1 winner of the Log in to Win Contest selected
promotion

💸 Round 1 winner of the Log in to Win Contest selected

{{featured_button_text}}
💸 Round 1 winner of the Log in to Win Contest selected

RAPID CITY – We would like to extend our congratulations to the Round 1 winner of our Log in to Win contest, Gail Temple!

Temple has been awarded the prize of a $50 gift card simply for logging in at RapidCityJournal.com/Contest.

Every week until Sunday, March 8th we will randomly be choosing one winner to get a $50 gift card. Participants must be logged in to enter.

Additional entries can be gained every week by logging in and reading our current E-edition!

Learn more and enter for yourself by visiting RapidCityJournal.com/Contest.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News