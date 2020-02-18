💸 Round 1 winner of the Log in to Win Contest selected

RAPID CITY – We would like to extend our congratulations to the Round 1 winner of our Log in to Win contest, Gail Temple!
Temple has been awarded the prize of a $50 gift card simply for logging in at RapidCityJournal.com/Contest.
You have free articles remaining.
Every week until Sunday, March 8th we will randomly be choosing one winner to get a $50 gift card. Participants must be logged in to enter.
Additional entries can be gained every week by logging in and reading our current E-edition!
Learn more and enter for yourself by visiting RapidCityJournal.com/Contest.