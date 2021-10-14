Promoting civic engagement, community renewal, and civil dialogue

Be intentional about engaging others across political, racial, and cultural lines. Creating respectful debates requires leaders, as well as Americans in their communities, to be intentional about expanding civil dialogue, community engagement, and civic renewal. Our polarized nation has learned the hard way what happens when leaders and citizens don’t nurture those essentials.

As individuals, we can begin to break down the racial, ethnic, and political barriers that divide Americans by seeking out others to build trust. This work is not easy, but it is possible when we make trust a priority.

Leaders especially need to be intentional about engaging young Americans. Young, rising leaders particularly are in a good place to engage with their generational peers. We saw that in the work of Manu Meel, CEO of BridgeUSA, and Valerian Sikhuashvili, Director of Academic Programs at the Alexander Hamilton Society. They help students and young Americans learn how to argue their views respectfully, as well as explore how basic freedoms like free speech are part of our “civic muscle.”

Practice “big citizenship” away from the spotlight. We heard frequently that not all solutions involve government or politics, although they certainly matter. John Bridgeland, CEO of Civic and the COVID Collaborative, put it this way: “Big citizenship” matters, too.