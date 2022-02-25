Property assessments to increase 10 to 25 percent, county official says

Property owners should receive their property assessments in the mail next week, the county Equalization Director said Friday.

Shannon Rittberger said the majority of properties saw a 10-25% increase in assessments with a total valuation of $16.2 billion, which is about 51,000 properties. He said the 10-25% increase is for 68% of the taxable properties in the county, which is 31,245 properties.

"Our market has gone up a lot, everybody knows that out there," Rittberger said Friday. "Your property is supposed to be assessed at market value, so when our market goes up, your assessed value goes up. If our market goes down, your assessed value goes down, but that's probably not going to happen in the next couple of years."

He said the assessments typically increase between 3% and 6% year after year, but because of the growth the Black Hills has experienced, it's a much larger increase.

"Now we're seeing double digit increases in our market that I've never experience before," he said.

Rittberger told the Journal in January that the median sale price for Pennington County homes increased from $242,000 in 2020 to $270,000 in 2021. North Rapid, central Rapid and duplex/triplex markets showed increases between 10% and 15%.

According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index, U.S. house prices rose 17.5% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021. South Dakota saw a 20.1% increase while Nebraska had a 14.5% increase, Minnesota a 12.8% increase, North Dakota a 10.3% increase and Montana a 23.8% increase.

Rittberger said he doesn't think it's like a bubble and the values will crash. Instead, he thinks the area is catching up to the rest of the country.

"I think we're looking at the same for the next couple years," he said. "I want to say we're catching up and maybe it's going to level off and not increase as much, it's got to level off at some point. I will say it's not going to go down, but if it does, then we reduce our assessments."

Rittberger said it's important to note that just because an assessment value increases it does not mean taxes or the county mill levy will increase. He said the county mill levy, which determines taxes paid the year after a property assessment is sent out, has to go down. Taxing entities can only increase their budget by 3% or the consumer price index, whichever is less.

Property owners who would like to appeal their property assessment have to submit an appeal in writing. Rittberger said that could be in the form of an email and must be submitted to local boards by March 17. He said if a property owner has questions or thinks something is wrong with their assessment, they should call his office at 605-394-2175.

Notices should be in property owners' mailboxes, unless they've elected to receive it via email. Any changes in property taxes will occur in 2022.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

