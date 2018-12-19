LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has updated the web application for the Public Access Atlas to help hunters more easily find land open to public hunting within species-specific units.
A new feature allows hunters to select a species, then search Nebraska’s game management units and apply the unit of choice to the Public Access Atlas as an overlay layer. Doing so will allow hunters to see wildlife management areas, federals lands, properties enrolled in the Open Fields and Waters program and other lands open to public hunting within that unit.
“Increasingly, we are seeing hunters rely on technology to find places to hunt,” said Will Inselman, wildlife research manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “This tool will make it much easier for hunters – especially those new to hunting in Nebraska or who are trying a new unit – to find a place to go.”
Land enrolled in the Open Fields and Waters program increased in 2018, and Nebraska now boasts nearly one million acres of land open to public hunting.
Those wishing to use the improved Public Access Atlas application can do so by visiting maps.outdoornebraska.gov/publicaccessatlas, then using the search tab in the upper left hand side of the screen to select the species and unit or zone they wish to apply. If you have trouble viewing the application, try clearing your browser history.