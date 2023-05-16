The Black Hills National Forest Northern Hills Ranger District has announced the availability of the Draft Environmental Assessment for Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project southwest of Spearfish.

This project includes up to 25 core drilling sites for gold mineralization, access road maintenance (as needed), and reclamation activities. One staging area would be used to store equipment and supplies. Drill sites are primarily located in previously disturbed sites along existing roads and trails. No new road or trail construction is proposed.

No mining, milling, or processing is proposed as part of the project. The project would entail approximately 27 months of active drilling not including inactive periods, over a total of five calendar years.

Comments can be submitted by going to the project webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62590 and clicking on the “Comment/Object on Project” link on the right side of the page.

Comments may also be submitted by mail to USDA Forest Service, ATTN: Steve Kozel, 2014 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783; by telephone at (605) 642-4622; and fax at: (605) 642-4156. Comments can also be hand-delivered to the Northern Hills Ranger District office, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mountain time, excluding federal holidays.

The comment period will end on June 8, 2023.

The draft environmental assessment is available here: