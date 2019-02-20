283
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 15, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: January 30, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
312
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of an Order for Sale issued by the Clerk of the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, on a Decree of Foreclosure, wherein Anjanette V. Bassett, Assignee, is Plaintiff and Anthony A. Cisneros, Wanda M. Fletcher, formerly Wanda M. Cisneros, Brian P. Cisneros, a deceased person and all Heirs, Beneficiaries and Successors of Brian P. Cisneros, Real Names unknown, Leah Cisneros, wife of Brian P. Cisneros; and all those persons having or claiming an interest in the following described Real Estate are Defendants. I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in District Court at the Courthouse in said County and State on the 11th day of March, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., the following described real estate:
Lot Six (6), Deans Addition, Dawes County, Nebraska
Lot Thirteen (13) in Block Thirty-one (31) of Western Town Lot Company’s Second Addition to the Original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska
To satisfy a judgment in the amount of $67,876.86 together with interest, costs, abstracting expense, and expenses of sale, less payments made, if any.
The property will be sold subject to unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, if any.
Terms of Sale: 15 percent date of sale, balance upon confirmation. All bids must be in person (no phone or mail-in bids).
Dawes County Sheriff
Karl Dailey
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27 and March 6, 2019
313
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on 03/26/2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337:
LOT 6, BLOCK 20, ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA, EXCEPT THE PART OF SAID LOT 6 MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 6 IN SAID BLOCK, RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 15.6 FEET, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE EXPECTED TRACT; RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 18 INCHES, RUN THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET, RUN THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 18 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes, (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property, and (4) unpaid water bills, (5) prior mortgages and trust deed of record and (6) ground leases of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: Kerry Feld, Trustee, NSBA# 24614
Kozeny & McCubbin, LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Phone: (314) 991-0255
Fax: (314) 991-6755
First Publication 02/13/2019 , final 03/13/2019
Published in the Chadron Record
K&M Filename: BLANASPS
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 2019
305
Notice of Organization
of
LD Muenchau Farm & Ranch, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Lou Ann Muenchau has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.
1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be LD Muenchau Farm & Ranch, LLC.
2. Duration. The period of duration of the Company shall be perpetual.
3. Purpose. The Company is organized to carry on all business of managing and operating ranch and farm properties by purchase, lease or otherwise, and to cultivate and harvest grains, hay and other farm products of all kinds, and to breed, raise, buy, pasture, prepare for market, sell or deal in cattle and livestock of all kinds, and to engage in all activities and to render services incidental or related thereto, or of use therein; and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.
4. Designated Office. The address of the designated office for business of the Company in Nebraska is 172 McHenry Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
5. Designated Agent The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is Lou Ann Muenchau, 172 McHenry Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
6. Management. Management of the Company shall be vested in a Manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial Manager is Lou Ann Muenchau, 172 McHenry Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
Matthew R. Watson - #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070, Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Feb. 6, 13, 20, 2019
304
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Cindi Schmitz, Deceased. Case No. PR 19-9
Notice is hereby given that on January 30, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Ron Schmitz, whose address is 180 Brown Road, Whitney, NE 69367, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 8, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/Lori Miskimins
Clerk Magistrate
Amy L. Patras, NSBA #22463
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson,
Patras, Cullers & Watson, PC, LLO
201 East Third Street | P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Feb. 6, 13, 20, 2019
314
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Betty J. Balfany, Deceased
Case No. PR 19-6
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Holographic Codicil of Betty J. Balfany, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Dawn Bilby as Personal Representative has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Nebraska, on March 4, 2019, at 10:30 o’clock a.m.
Dawn Bilby, Petitioner
By:
/s/
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Attorney for the Petitioner
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras & Watson, PC, LLO
201 E. Third St. | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27, 2019
317
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Chadron, Nebraska, is requesting sealed proposals for Fixed Base Operator (FBO) Services to lease, manage, and operate general aviation facilities at the Chadron Municipal Airport located at 100 Airport Road, Chadron, NE 69337. The FBO contract will be administered by the City Manager or designee. The full Request for Proposals (RFP) document which includes the scope of services, proposal format and content, and instructions for submittal of a proposal, can be examined and procured from the office of the City Clerk, 234 Main Street, PO Box 390, Chadron, Nebraska.
Proposals will be received until 2:00 p.m., local time, on March 21, 2019, in the office of the City Clerk, 234 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337.
For information about the Request for Proposals, please contact Greg Yanker, City Manager, City of Chadron, 234 Main Street, PO Box 390, Chadron, NE 69337 or by calling (308) 432-0505.
The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to select the proposal that is deemed to be in the City’s best interest, at its sole direction.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Feb. 13, 20, 27, 2019
322
PUBLIC NOTICE
Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway proposes to install a 50-ft-tall communications tower called BUTTE_4_406.14.PTC at 42.513054, -103.3142000 (latitude, longi-tude), which will be licensed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As part of its responsibilities assigned by FCC for compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), BNSF invites the public to notify BNSF of any ef-fects the placement of this tower may have on properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, or any concerns the public may have with regard to the potential impact the tower may have on natural and cultural resources subject to NEPA or NHPA review and consid-eration. Please direct your comments to Aubyn Bell at HDR, 76 S. Laura St. Suite 1600, Jackson-ville, FL 32202 or Aubyn.bell@hdrinc.com. Comments must be received within 10 days of this no-tice.
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
324
PUBLIC NOTICE
The monthly meeting of the Advisory Council of the Aging Office of Western Nebraska will be held under Nebraska’s Open Meeting Laws on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Aging Office of Western Nebraska conference room Suite 120, Bluffs Business Center, 1517 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE. In conjunction with the monthly meeting, beginning at 10:30 a.m. a public hearing will be conducted. In compliance with the Older Americans Act (307) (a) (8) (A) and (306) (b), public comment/proposals will be received concerning options in the community for providing delivery of IIIC-1 congregate nutrition, IIIC-2 home delivered nutrition, III-B supportive services, III-E family care giver support and III-D health promotion services, all interested persons will be heard. The services are currently provided directly by the Aging Office of Western Nebraska to assure adequate supply, and to provide services related to the AOWN administrative functions. Written comment can be submitted to the Aging Office of Western Nebraska at the above address but must be received by March 8, 2019, to become part of the hearing process. Agenda of meeting available upon request.
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
325
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 20th day of February, 2019.
Lee Ahrens
Secretary
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
326
The February meeting of the Board of Directors of Chadron Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Apartments Community Room located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
327
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners February 26, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
328
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
321
The Nebraska Board of Pardons will hold a public meeting in the Governor’s Hearing Room, Second Floor, State Capitol, Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. to hear applications for commutation, pardon, and reprieve. The following cases from Dawes County will be heard:
Name, Charge(s), Sentenced
Wilmeth, Blaine C., Felony Aiding and Abetting Consumption of Burglary, Oct. 26, 1982
A complete agenda, which will be kept continually current, is available for inspection at the Board of Pardons website (http://www.pardons.nebraska.gov/agenda.html). Anyone who has information pertaining to any of these cases, or wishes to be heard, is encouraged to appear at the hearing or contact the office of the Board of Pardons by letter (421 S 9th Street, Suite 220, Box 25, Lincoln, NE 68508), telephone (402-479-5726), or email (NE.Pardonsboard@nebraska.gov) prior to the hearing date listed above. (www.pardons.nebraska.gov).
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
320
Application for Registration of Trade Name
Trade Name: Sublime Finishing Systems
Name of Applicant: Nathan D. Smith
Address: 15 Berryville Road, Chadron, NE 69337
Applicant is an: Individual
Date of first use of name in Nebraska: Jan. 7, 2019
General Nature of Business: Exterior insulation and finishing systems
Nathan D. Smith
Signature of Applicant
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
323
Notice of Organization
Notice is hereby given that CLEVER FOX CONSULTING, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the state of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 636 Mears Street, Chadron, NE, 69337. The initial agent for service of process of CLEVER FOX CONSULTING, LLC is Heather Crofutt, 636 Mears Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
Publish Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 2019
329
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
JANUARY 21, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 21st day of January, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following individuals were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Wer-ner, Cheryl Welch and George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Di-rector Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino and Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson. Oth-ers absent: City Attorney Adam Edmund.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded approve the agenda as written and distributed. The fol-lowing Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the fol-lowing items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-01, January 7, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
The Council received a thank-you note from the 2018 Chadron Leadership Class for the individuals who met with the group on December 18, 2018, to talk about City government.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the Planning Commission meeting held January 14, 2019, were distribut-ed.
4) Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
The Council received copies of the monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report for the month of December 2018.
5) City Sales Tax Analysis Report
An updated report on the City sales tax revenues was distributed.
5) Summary Analysis Report for the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center
An analysis report on the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center for the months of October, November and December 2018 was presented.
7) Fire Department Membership Update
As of December 2018, the CVFD had 47 active members.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Chief of Police Tim Lordino introduced new Police Department dispatcher Shannon Langford.
Brandon Martens was in attendance on behalf of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department to answer questions concerning the Volunteer Emergency Responders Incentive Act and to speak in support of Resolution No. 2019-07.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-07, which Resolution confirms Patrick O’Brien as the certification administrator for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, and ap-proves the points earned during 2018 for the volunteer firefighters in connection with the Volun-teer Emergency Responders Incentive Act. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-07 was passed and adopted.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-08, which Resolution approves the Final Plat of Lots 6, 7, 8 and 9, A Replat of Outlot A, Southwest Tenth Addition to the City of Chad-ron, Dawes County, Nebraska (Property Located South of Greenwood Cemetery and owned by Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation.) The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-08 was passed and adopted.
The Council discussed the proposed guidelines for administrative approval of Special Designated Liquor Licenses. It was proposed that a committee be appointed to review and rec-ommend the licenses, and not have them brought before the Council unless there were special circumstances. Councilmember Werner stated that he is still uncomfortable with designees of the committee members being given the authority to approve applications for SDLs.
Following further discussion, the Council considered Resolution No. 2019-09, which Resolution authorizes a committee consisting of the City Manager, the Police Chief and the City Clerk to approve or deny applications for special designated liquor licenses in accordance with established criteria. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-09 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-10, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from the Chadron FFA Alumni Association for a Special Designated Liquor Li-cense for a fundraiser dinner on February 16, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-10 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-11, which Resolution recommends approval of the request from the Knights of Columbus Council #1128 for a Special Designated Liquor Li-cense for a Hospital Employee Dinner on February 22, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Resolu-tion No. 2019-11 was passed and adopted.
Considerable discussion was held regarding a proposed ice skating rink. City Manager Yanker referred to the memo that he had prepared and distributed to the Council, which took into consideration several options concerning an ice skating rink. City Manager Yanker stated the staff recommends not moving forward at this time.
Councilmembers and City staff addressed the pros and cons of the proposal. Several Councilmembers stated that they think the ice skating rink needs to be explored further and ef-forts made to determine the public interest for such facility. No official action was taken.
The Council also received a memo from Manager Yanker regarding the status of the Downtown Plaza. It was recommended that the City Council should create a long-standing sub-committee for the development of the Plaza.
It was observed that the site currently looks like a vacant parking lot. NNDC Executive Director Deb Cottier stated that a plan should be developed indicating where to install fixtures and how to best utilize the lot.
Mayor Bannan stated that community buy-in is important. He also said he would be will-ing to serve on a committee, as did Councilmember Welch.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the creation of a subcommittee to determine the long-range plan for the development of the Downtown Plaza. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. After ad-dressing several questions, the following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Bauerkempers, Inc., Su, 207.89’ Black Hills Weekly Group, Subscr, 62.95; Broad Reach, Su, 98.75; Business Connection, Su, 50.82; CCP Industries, Su, 64.25; Celebrate the Season, Su, 35.38; Century Link, Se, 144.62; Chadrad Communications, Inc., Se, 255.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 15.18; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 164.62; Chadron Lumber Company, Su, 13.55; Chadron Medical Clinic, Se, 187.00; Chadron Volunteer Fire Dept., Reimb, 114.86; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 1//08/19; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 1/08/19, 98.376.01; Cham-ber of Commerce, Wellness, 280.00; Culligan, Su, 77.50; Edmund, Adam, Se, 2,653.36; EMC Insurance Companies., Deductible, 3,141.59; EMS Billing Services, Fee, 750.41; ETS Corpora-tion, Fees, 612.99; FBINAA, Dues, 120.00; First National Bank NP, HSA thru 1/08/19, 869.88; First Nat’l Financial Services, Audit, 5,219.00; First Nat’l Merchant Solutions, Fees, 34.73; Glass, Dustin, Reimb, 28.00; Great Plains Communications, Se, 511.90; Grimm’s Pump & Industrial, Su, 4,362.68; GT Distributors – Austin, Su, 424.00; Hampton Inn – Kearney, Se, 830.22; Hawkins, Inc., Su, 1,838.39; Hencey Plbg & Hydronics, Inc., Su, 523.15; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 225.00; Ingram Library Services, Su, 254.22; Intralinks, Inc., Maint, 2,891.59; Man-na Systems, Se, 349.00; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Su, 32.42; Micromarketing LLC, Su, 35.00; Midland Telecom, Inc., Maint, 322.80; Mid-States Organized Crime, Dues, 150.00; Midwest La-boratories, Inc., Su, 72.45; Midwest Tape, Su, 304.67; Municipal Supply, Inc. of NE, Su, 6,206.65; NE Department of Aeronautics, Maint, 160.00; NE Department of Revenue, Tax, 8,527.02; NE Public Power District, Se, 158.57; NE Public Power District, Se, 16,672.82; Ne-braskaland Tire, Se, 21.80; Newman Traffic Signs, Signs, 827.47; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Su, 642.59; NW Rural Public Power Dist., SE, 10,220.14; Omaha World Herald, Subscr, 311.48; Outlaw Printers, Map, 18.00; Panhandle Partner-ship, Conference, 30.00; Panhandle Public Health Dist., Memb, 275.00; Panhandle Veterinary Clinic, Se, 320.00; Petty Cash, Reimb, 50.00; Quality Tire, Se, 3.00. Rapid City Journal, Se, 377.96; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims, 265.69; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims, 16,170.66; Region I OHD, Se, 689.80; Security First Bank, TIF, 44,012.34; Skeeter’s Napa Auto Parts, Su, 1,171.16; Smithsonian, Subscr, 34.00; SWANN, Collections, 61,166.52; Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, Su, 123.09; Taste of Home, Su, 33.98; Valley Bank, HSA thru 1/08/19, 80.34; Van-tagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 1/08/19, 3,675.90; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 1/08/19, 1,823.06; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., Se, 85.46; Wall Street Journal, Subscr, 539.88; Western Communications, Inc., Maint, 332.00; Western Cooperative Co., Su, 844.20; WPCI, Se, 73.00; Xerox Corporation, Lease/Copies, 1,223.70. TOTAL: $310,904.02.
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Stat-utes 19-1102.
City Manager Yanker reminded everyone of the Code Red snow alert from 2:00 o’clock a.m. to 8:00 o’clock a.m. on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
Chief of Police Lordino reminded dog owners to get their animals licensed prior to February 1, 2019, to avoid the increase.
Councilmember Werner questioned the status of the Request for Proposals for a Fixed Base Operator for the Chadron Municipal Airport. City Manager Yanker stated that he is re-viewing the comments from the Airport Advisory Committee and that this will be on the agenda for the first meeting in February, 2019.
Councilmember Werner commented on this day being Martin Luther King Day, and it being an important day in our history. He stated that he appreciates this day being a Federal hol-iday.
Councilmember Welch also commented on honoring this day in remembrance of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Mayor Bannan also recognized it was Martin Luther King Day. Mayor Bannan informed all of two special music events at Chadron State College on February 4 and 5, 2019.
Councilmember Crofutt encouraged everyone to license their dogs. He also encouraged the public to contact the members of the Council and provide input regarding an ice skating rink.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:27 o’clock p.m. The follow-ing Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Bannan, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
330
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
February 12, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:04 A.M. on the 12th day of February, 2019 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Lindy Coleman, Assessor.The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the January 08, 2018 minutes as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, presented tax correction # 5063 for the Boards review and approval. Upon review of said tax corrections a motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, approving tax correction # 5063 as presented and directed the Chairman to sign such. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Capstone permissive exemption was presented to the Board for review and approval. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to approve the permissive exemption presented by Capstone. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The last order of business before the Board of Equalization was setting the 2019 valuation protest hearing date. Valuation Protest Hearings for 2019 will commence on July 15. 2019 at 8:30 A.M. and will be published accordingly.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:16 A.M. The next meeting will be held on March 12, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 07, 2019. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
CHERYL FEIST
DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
331
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
February 12, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:17 A.M. on the 12th day of February, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Rivera. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving the minutes of the January 22, 2019 meeting with the following correction to wit: out instead of our. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, approving all claims as submitted. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Public Comment ensued with Darrin Crowell, VSO, introducing Richard Hickstein as the new VSO Driver. Deb Cottier, NNDC, presented a job creation retention report which summarizes the last three (3) loans made by NNDC. Mark Haynes discussed TIF financing, indicating the majority of these tax dollars go to Eastern Nebraska. State Aid to schools in Lincoln and Omaha was also discussed. Sixty-Seven (67%) percent of tax dollars fund education. Stacy Swinney expressed concern with the County not having a policy or enforcement regarding individuals selling insurance, meat, etc. to area residents. He feels these individuals need to register at the very least with the Sheriff. Enforcement is the issue according to Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney. Sam Wellnitz, Treasurer and Shelly Decker, Deputy Treasurer, met with the Board. They informed the Board with the recent payoff of the County Bond; it put the Courthouse Bond Fund in the negative. Ms. Decker reported she has been in contact with the State Auditor’s office and indicated the Board will need to take action to correct the issue. The Board reviewed a surplus request from the Assessor’s Office. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to surplus a broke color printer. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board reviewed and approved by general consent monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments. Commissioner Stewart presented a letter supporting the renaming of part of Highway 20 to “Medal of Honor Highway” honoring all area Veterans. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to send the letter of support. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Participation in the Progress Edition to the Chadron Record was discussed. The Board instructed the Clerk to have names by department published; no pictures will be taken this year.
At 10:00 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. Two bids were received re: Dunlap Project to wit: 1) Werner Construction-$1,071,317.73 and 2) Simon Contractor’s-$1,727,031.76. These bids do not include engineering costs. Tony Armer, Mainelli, Wagner and Associates explained the Dunlap project details to those present. Completion date is set for October of 2019 on this project. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept all bids received and directed the Highway Superintendent to review bids with the Engineering firm and make a recommendation to the Board. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Johnson and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. The construction engineering agreement with M.C. Schaff & Associates re: Dakota Junction Road project was presented to the Board. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to approve the engineering agreement with M.C. Schaff & Associates in the amount of $16,031.00 and directed the Chairman to sign such. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Road Updates included the following information to wit: Crews are doing equipment maintenance and some plowing; District 2 bought a disc and both Districts 1 & 2 will be working on the disc project; crews still crushing at Eleson pit; asphalt millings from the State are stockpiled at Goffena pit; Mr. Hankin reported he received a $28,899.15 check from Scottsbluff County re: road projects. The check will be deposited back into the Federal Funds Buyback Fund. The Board recessed at 10:16 A.M. and reconvened to regular session at 10:26 A.M. Two (2) Travel Board Grants were presented for Board approval to wit: Chadron Arts Center-$500.00 and CSC Hoop Shoot in the amount of $1200.00. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to approve both grants as presented. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:30 A.M. the Chairman of the Board declared the Public Hearing open re: One/Six Year Road Plan. Several individuals were present. The list of those attending will become a part of these minutes and is available for public inspection during normal business hours. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record, joined the meeting. There are twenty-five (25) projects scheduled on the one (1) year plan and 36 projects scheduled on the six (6) year plan. Mr. Hankin went over the scheduled projects. The following questions/ comments were recorded to wit: How many miles of road were worked on last year? Mr. Hankin indicated 27 miles; what could change prioritizing projects? The Board responded floods, fires, etc. would have an effect on priorities in projects; differences in road design standards were explained by the Highway Superintendent. Other comments included a culvert being incorrectly installed which in turn created transportation issues; culverts have been lying in ditches by Dyer’s. They would like them cleaned up; a pile of rock on what used to be Doug Dillon’s place is being used by the new owner and half of the rock pile is gone; Jerry Schumacher and several others suggested the Board start conducting the One/Six Year Road hearing during evening hours on an annual basis until such time issues in the Roads Department are addressed. Gary Fisher indicated he recently was on the highway south of Arthur, NE. and building roads/hauling gravel was evident. There being no further comment from the Public, the Chairman closed the Public Hearing at 11:07 A.M. Commissioner Johnson introduced Resolution No. 2019-07 approving the One/Six Year Road Plan as presented. Commissioner Stewart seconded the motion. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 11:10 A.M. Mike Kesselring approached the Board re: SDL approval for the annual Post Playhouse fundraiser to be held on March 16, 2019. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to approve the SDL (Special Designated Liquor License) for the annual Post Playhouse fundraiser to be held on March 16, 2019. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Stewart and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. In other business Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, tenured his resignation effective February 28, 2019. He indicated he would be available on an interim basis to assist with the transition. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept Larry Hankin’s resignation effective February 28, 2019. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Rivera and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Stacy Swinney commended the work Mr. Hankin has done the past eight (8) years as Highway Superintendent.
At 11:35 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be February 26, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., February 21, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
February 12, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=Hwy Bridge Buyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation & Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 AFLAC $1,471.24 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $10,014.86 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-EXTENSION $40.28 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-SHERIFF $933.20 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-TREASURER $18.00 100 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $978.73 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $33,232.40 100 JEANNA BOLAND $67.60 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $351.66 100 CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING CO $432.82 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $58.23 100 CENTURYLINK $1,026.47 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $319.38 100 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $2,147.62 100 CHADRON MOTOR COMPANY $1,093.89 100 CHADRON PLUMBING $207.47 100 CHAMBERLAIN CHAPEL INC $2,595.00 100 CITY OF CHADRON $432.38 100 ROBERTA COLEMAN $260.00 100 CONNECTING POINT $102.03 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $653.10 100 CVSOAN TREASURER $275.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $2,663.10 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $202.93 100 DATASPEC INC $898.00 100 DAWES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $284.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 KOLTON DEAVER $231.37 100 DRIVERS LICENSE GUIDE CO $29.95 100 DIXIE EATON $25.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/CHERYL DUNN $50.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/EXTENSION $45.73 100 FIRST BANKCARD/PUBLIC DEFENDER $325.12 100 FIRST BANKCARD/ROBERTA COLEMAN $21.22 100 FIRST BANKCARD/WEED DEPT $115.21 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $16,384.92 100 TIMOTHY FLICK $13.35 100 GRANT-MILLER COMMUNICA-TIONS,INC $135.00 100 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $373.89 100 HILLS TIRE & SUPPLY $564.67 100 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY,INC $121.08 100 INTRALINKS,INC $1,742.48 100 KCSR-AM $55.00 100 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE $81.30 100 MIPS INC $3,241.78 100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $267.21 100 NACO $140.00 100 NE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SYSTEM $93.00 100 NEBRASKA ASSOC OF COUNTY TREASURERS $50.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVE-NUE $1,922.97 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE/LEVY $25.00 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $2,413.49 100 NEBRASKA SAFETY & FIRE EQUIP INC $640.00 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CLERK $195.68 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CO ATTORNEY $31.31 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/DISTRICT CT $44.06 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/TREASURER $110.26 100 OFFICE DEPOT CREDIT PLAN $1,167.45 100 OUTLAW PRINTERS,INC $264.45 100 PESTS GO $35.00 100 PETERSEN DRUG $806.73 100 QUILL CORPORATION $87.83 100 RAMADA INN-KEARNEY $69.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/ASSESSOR $7.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $245.93 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/WEBSITE $99.00 100 REGIONAL WEST MEDICAL CENTER $709.35 100 SADDLE ROCK ONE STOP $631.54 100 SCOTTS BLUFF CO DETENTION CENTER $9,905.00 100 SOUTHERN HILLS FIRE & SAFETY $332.03 100 TRANSUNION RISK AND ALTERNA-TIVE $50.00 100 UNIVERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN CAR RENTAL $114.98 100 UNIVERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN-WAGES EXT $8,897.90 100 MICHAEL T VARN,ATTORNEY AT LAW $3,981.80 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/COUNTY ATTORNEY $103.33 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/E911 $159.37 100 VSP VISION PLAN $219.89 100 DAN WORDEKEMPER $10.00 100 XEROX CORPORATION/E911 $476.03 100 XEROX CORPORATION/SHERIFF $75.64 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER 14.00 100 XEROX CORPORATION/VETERANS OFFICE $243.89 200 AFLAC $331.40 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,286.41 200 BLACK HILLS ENERGY $910.85 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,372.99 200 BOB’S WELDING & REPAIR $62.50 200 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $418.20 200 CENTURYLINK $144.24 200 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $108.64 200 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $125.00 200 CITY OF CHADRON $116.75 200 CITY OF CRAWFORD $228.80 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FIRST BANKCARD/LARRY HANKIN $51.00 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $3,577.84 200 H&H SANITATION AND RECYCLING,INC $53.50 200 HERREN BROTHERS TRUE VALUE $58.43 200 HOTSY EQUIPMENT CO $1,642.90 200 INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE $184.83 200 JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL-ROADS $413.84 200 MATHESON LINWELD INC $32.42 200 MEDICAL ENTERPRISES,INC $110.00 200 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $38.10 200 MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. $359.06 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $713.76 200 NEBRASKALAND TIRE $18.53 200 QUALITY TIRE $152.50 200 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $829.92 200 SOUTHERN HILLS FIRE & SAFETY $692.00 200 STATE OF NEBRASKA $1,074.00 200 STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS $234.90 200 TITAN MACHINERY $43,830.00 200 TOOF’S DIESEL REPAIR $1,333.38 200 VERIZON WIRELESS/ROADS $222.72 200 VSP VISION PLAN $124.39 200 WALMART COMMUNITY-ROADS $51.09 200 WESTCO $5,043.81 200 XEROX CORPORATION/ROADS $122.65 200 21ST CENTURY EQUIPMENT $44.98 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $76.72 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 DAWES CO TREAS/TOURISM BENEFITS PAY $2,959.73 990 DAWES COUNTY AG SOCIETY $1,500.00 990 FIRST BANKCARD/TOURISM $687.26 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $227.92 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $50.35 990 NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE $300.00 990 KRISTINA REEVES $611.29 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 995 CRAWFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE $3,500.00 995 NORTHWEST NEBRASKA TRAILS ASSOC $23,000.00 1900 VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE $40.00 2500 CHADRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS $4,892.91 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $3.38 2910 FIRST BANKCARD/E-911 $59.90 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $14.26 2910 GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS $195.00 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVE-NUE $3.31
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
332
Regular Board Meeting
February 11, 2019
The Board of Education of Chadron Public Schools was convened in Regular Session on February 11, 2019 by President Menke at 5:30 PM.
Board members present: Gary Hoffman, Boone Huffman, Tom Menke, Sandy Montague-Roes, Madison Nitsch, and Tye Pourier
Routine Matters
President Menke welcomed visitors to the meeting. President Menke announced the posting of a complete copy of the Open Meetings Act on the west wall of the conference room by the door. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. A quorum was determined to be present.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to declare the meeting properly publicized and open to the public. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Pourier, seconded Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the agenda for the Regular Board Meeting for February 11, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the minutes from the Regular Meeting on January 14, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the minutes from the Board Workshop on January 21, 2019. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Awards and/or Honors
Andy Pope was named Region VI Athletic Director of the Year
High Fives
Miah Fonder wants to thank the district for her wonderful internship/student teaching experience at the Primary building. Wendy Mahr’s classes for painting the auditorium and stage walls. Jerry, Nick, and Wendy for scraping and painting the auditorium walls and ceilings where the soundboards were glued. Don King, CSC Education Professor, sent a note recognizing the leadership of Libby Uhing, Bill Cogdill, and Gina Ferguson and their work with the new internship program for student teachers.
Recognition of Public Requesting to Comment on Specific Agenda Items
None
Business Transactions
Treasurer’s Report as of January 31, 2019
Fund, Beginning Balance, Revenue, Expenditures, Transfers/Others, Ending Balance, Ending Balance 1/31/18
General Fund 1,910,848.99 1,045,811.66 893,094.62 (14.56) 43.23 2,063,594.70 1,950,250.31
Depreciation Fund 449,574.13 449,574.13 199,474.13
Lunch Fund 131,458.86 47,354.02 49,318.83 129,494.05 115,608.98
Special Building Fund 175,774.98 13,433.53 4,821.64 184,386.87 201,197.95
Cooperative Fund 2,160.29 555.00 2,937.34 (222.05) (4,976.45)
Total 2,669,817.25 1,107,154.21 950,172.43 28.67 2,826,827.70 2,461,554.92
After four months the General Fund expenses are under budget by 6.59% or $808,695.
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the bills and claims for the General Fund in the amount of $184,230.50, the Lunch Fund in the amount of $37,131.41, the Special Building Fund in the amount of $4,821.64, and the Cooperative Fund in the amount of $109.49. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Finance Committee, seconded by Mr. Pourier, to approve the bills and claims for the Activity Fund in the amount of $31,029.52. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
New Business
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve Board Members Menke and Pourier to attend the NASB Legislative Issues Conference in Lincoln, retrospective. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to approve President Menke to attend the NASB President’s Retreat in Kearney, February 17-18, Board Member Huffman to attend the Finance Workshop on February 20 and Board Member Huffman OR Board Member Montague-Roes attend the NRCSA Legislative Forum. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Second reading of Policy 1312.1 Complaints Concerning School Personnel (Chain of Command).
First reading of Policy 4161.9 Employee Crisis Leave Donation.
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mr. Hoffman, to move forward with Nebraska Association of School Boards for the superintendent search. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Ms. Montague-Roes, seconded by Mrs. Nitsch, to approve the start and end dates for the 2019-20 school calendar. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Building and Grounds, seconded by Mr. Menke, to approve the estimate for refinishing the auditorium stage floor with an epoxy finish for $8,000 from Morford’s Decorating. After much discussion Ms. Montague-Roes motioned, Mrs. Nitsch seconded, to table the item and do more research on what options are available. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Personnel
Motion by Mr. Menke, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the Revised Principal Evaluation Forms. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Mr. Huffman, seconded by Mr. Menke, to approve a 1.0 certified FTE due to class sizes next year and for several years in the future. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Motion by Personnel Committee, seconded by Ms. Montague-Roes, to approve the Secretary/Para Pay Scale for 2019-20. Each employee on the scale will receive one step on the scale. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Student Performance and Program Reports
Administrator Reports Including: Building Principals, Technology Director, Curriculum Director, and Maintenance Supervisor can be found on the district’s website at chadronschools.org.
Primary Principal Uhing reported that Parent Teacher Conferences had a 60% participation even with the cold weather. She also provided a Penny Carnival update. Intermediate Principal Cogdill reported that Parent Teacher Conferences had an 80% participation and staff attended additional PbIS training. High School Principal Mack announced that Wendy Mahr received the Nebraska Association of the Gifted Extra Mile Award. He also recognized the wrestlers going to state.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Winchester reviewed the State Aid Model, currently it shows a potential increase in State Aid of $309,913. The AdvancED final report was presented. Genie Singer, library para at CIS is retiring at the end of school year and Rochelle White, custodian at CIS is resigning. The CIR has certified the Chadron Teachers Association as the bargaining unit for teachers, guidance counselors, and media specialist. An update on the AWARE grant was presented.
Board Member Roundtable (non-action)
Selecting a superintendent search firm is something the board did tonight for student learning.
The Board was reminded of the BOE/Administrative Retreat on March 12, 2019 at 5:30PM.
Advance Planning
Building & Grounds Committee Meeting-March 4, 2019 @ Noon
Personnel Meeting-March 11, 2019 at 7:00 AM
Finance Committee Meeting – March 11, 2019 at Noon
Regular Board Meeting–March 11, 2019 at 5:30 PM
Foundation-February 27, 2019 @ 7 AM
NRCSA Legislative Forum-March 5, 2019 in Lincoln
BOE/Administrative Team Retreat March 12, 2019 @ 5:30 PM
Live Mental Health Forum-April 5, 2019 in CSC Ballroom @ Noon
Public Comment Time for items not on the Agenda
None
Adjournment
Motion by Mr. Hoffman, seconded by Mr. Huffman, to adjourn at 6:56 PM. Roll Call:
Voting Yes: Hoffman, Huffman, Menke, Montague-Roes, Nitsch, Pourier
Voting No: None
Motion Carried: 6-0
Tom Menke
President, Board of Education
Sara Taylor
Secretary, Board of Education
Bills 2.11.19
ADVANCED 1,990.18 Alpha Rehabilitation, P.C. 298.18 Anderson, Kerri 185.14 ARROW BUILDING CENTER 316.86 Beguin, Brad 547.07 Black Hills Energy 8,956.37 BLACK HILLS WEEKLY GROUP 551.58 Brad’s Truck Service, LLC 332.00 Buchheit, Kimberly 345.48 Buskirk, Kristen 94.22 Capital Business Systems Inc. 2,255.92 Chadrad Communications, Inc. 330.00 Chadron Ace Hardware 624.36 Chadron Lumber Company 143.88 CHADRON MEDICAL CLINIC P.C. 245.00 CIRCA 1900 125.00 CITY OF CHADRON 1,552.88 CITY OF CHADRON 2,755.80 COGDILL, WILLIAM 365.52 Connell, Dina 439.70 Cullan, Melissa 338.75 CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 657.50 Cyber Acoustics 125.00 DAS State Accounting-Central Finance, 229.49 Edgenuity Inc. 1,100.00 EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #13 96,385.17 ESU#2 500.00 Ewald, CatherinE 850.45 Ferguson, Anna 1,216.23 Fire & Ice Mechanical 1,263.14 Fisher, Jessica 62.81 Froman, CJ 208.28 Galbraith, Jennifer 314.07 GARRETT, CHRISTOPHER 666.18 Golembiewski, Eric 1,332.35 GovConnection, Inc 1,106.57 Great Plains Communications 1,280.84 Hillyard/Sioux Falls 8,037.60 Huffman, Nels 601.77 Hughbanks -Pyle, Jennifer 659.55 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 1,098.41 John Deere Financial 211.66 Johnson, Lucius 765.89 JOSTENS 565.20 Kahl, Bryan 233.00 KEIM, BROOKE 505.32 Lien, Kayla 219.85 Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker 424.00 MADSEN, CAREY 282.66 MAR BOW COMPANY 12.95 MOHR, JEANINE 350.00 MORFORD’S DECORATING CENTER 7,293.99 Mosaic @ Bethphage Village 3,551.10 NASB 5,650.00 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST. 4,335.78 Nebraskaland Tire 167.12 NEOPOST 280.00 Nordick, Sam 300.85 O’Donnell, George 437.66 OUTLAW PRINTERS 142.47 Pacific Steel & Recycling 497.59 PETERSEN DRUG 21.14 PETTY CASH ACCOUNT 190.00 PIZZA HUT 143.91 Pourier, Morgan 640.13 RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES 8,830.26 Rembrandt, Jack 175.00 Rising, Jessica 439.70 SAFEWAY STORES 40.72 Sandstrom, Michael 55.00 Scherbarth, Chelsey 565.33 Sellman, Sandi 624.83 Sidney Middle School 50.00 Skeeter’s NAPA Auto Parts 101.12 Smith, Heidi 371.93 Smith, Nathan 219.85 Stoker, Laura 386.80 STURDEVANT’S AUTO PARTS 789.40 Tewahade, Dana 85.00 TOOF DIESEL REPAIR 72.57 U.S. Bank 1,058.30 Verizon Wireless 180.93 WAL-MART 888.37 WESTERN PATHOLOGY CONSULTANTS 682.50 WILLIAM V MACGILL CO 252.82 Winchester, Caroline 98.75 WRIGHT EXPRESS FCS 549.75 General Fund 184,230.50 Lunchtime Solutions 37,072.66 VANCO Payment Solutions 58.75 Lunch Fund 37,131.41 Security First Bank-Chadron 4,821.64 Special Building Fund 4,821.64 Barry, Heather 81.75 Verizon Wireless 27.74 Cooperative Fund 109.49 Total 226,293.04
Publish Feb. 20, 2019
301
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed bids will be received at the Superintendent’s Office of the Crawford Public Schools, 908 5th Street, Crawford, NE 69339, until 2:00 P.M., local time, on March 5, 2019, for furnishing all labor, equipment materials and incidentals necessary to properly construct the Parking Modification Project, just west of the Crawford Elementary School. Bids will be opened at 2:00 P.M. or as soon as possible thereafter, the bids will be opened in the presence of all bidders in attendance.
The sealed bids may be mailed or delivered to the Superintendent’s Office at 908 5th Street, Crawford, Nebraska, 69339 and should be plainly marked in the lower left corner of the envelope, “Construction Bid Proposal – School Parking Modification Project”. Bidders should take caution if U.S. Mail or mail delivery services are used for the submission of bids. Mailing should be made in sufficient time for bids to arrive at the School, prior to the time and date specified above. Fax or e-mail bids are not acceptable. Crawford Public Schools reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in bids submitted. Along with a bid proposal, each bidder shall submit an unconditional bid bond or certified check payable to the Crawford Public Schools in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the bid Proposal.
Project Description: The Parking Modification Project shall consist of removing the existing asphalt parking area adjacent to 5th Street, removing the existing sidewalk on the east side of the asphalt parking and constructing new concrete sidewalks, 30” curb & gutters and parking area. The project also includes other related items called out in the plans and specifications. The area of parking is approximately 400 square yards, sidewalk area is approximately 520 square yards and there is approximately 412 lineal feet of curb and gutter.
A Pre-bid meeting will be held at the site at 9:00 A.M. Monday, February 25, 2019. All bidders are encouraged to attend.
Bidding documents can be examined at the following locations: 1. Crawford Public Schools, Superintendent’s Office, 908 5th Street, Crawford, NE 69339, 2. Construction Industry Center, 1771 Plant Street, Rapid City, SD 57702, 3. Coe Engineering, 740 Pine Crest Drive, Chadron, NE 69337
Don Edelman
Board Secretary
Publish Feb. 6, 20, 2019
PARCEL NAME TAXESDUE
230007180 3DA’S,LLC $2,240.32
230007181 3DA’S,LLC $650.56
230007182 3DA’S,LLC $274.18
230005509 ADAMS,JANET RAE $999.88
230002738 ANDERSON,EILEEN $139.69
230007205 ANDERSON,LESLIE $1,472.86
230007460 BANK OF THE WEST $193.56
230007240 BEAVER,CHERI A $109.51
230007485 BEAVER,CHERI A $124.86
230007461 BOSAK,MANDY LEA, ESPINOZA,JESSICA M $584.46
230007394 BRITTON,MICHAEL D $683.92
230003237 BRODRICK,MATTHEW M $242.89
230006203 BRODRICK,SANDRA $1,219.92
230007906 BROOME,JOHN C & CAROL S $29.58
230007258 BRUER,ROBERT J $588.00
230007719 BUDD,DOUGLAS & SANDRA $329.47
230007720 BUDD,DOUGLAS & SANDRA $107.44
230000346 CAMPBELL,DANIEL & DEBRA B $1,188.54
230000348 CAMPBELL,DANIEL & DEBRA B $984.38
230000363 CAMPBELL,DANIEL & DEBRA B $611.40
230000366 CAMPBELL,DANIEL & DEBRA B $860.46
230005339 CAVANESS,RUSSEL A $1,057.30
230003175 CHESLEY,MICHAEL D & ANN T COLE CHES $119.62
230001793 CHRISTENSEN, M.R. TAYLOR & CHASIDY $2,411.96
230001797 CHRISTENSEN,M.R. TAYLOR & CHASIDY M $894.34
230001822 CHRISTENSEN,M.R. TAYLOR & CHASIDY M $2.62
230001823 CHRISTENSEN,M.R. TAYLOR & CHASIDY M $415.10
230005027 CISNEROS,WANDA M AND BRIAN P $1,456.22
230006105 COLELLA,GEORGE U $354.25
230007163 COY,RICK & GINGER $26.60
230003348 CRIAG,JOHN E III AND MELISA C HAMPT $778.16
230007600 CROWLEY,RONNY E & CONNIE J $968.68
230001494 CULLAN,SHANE M $3,440.22
230006826 DALTON,GARY H $790.96
230007279 DALTON,GARY H $822.68
230007399 DALTON,GARY H $178.70
230005138 DEBOCK,SCOTT EDWARD & DIANNE $213.35
230007277 DEGUNIA,EARNEST J HUGGETT,DELORIS G $357.98
230001340 DIERKSEN,BART D $1,114.08
230001354 DIERKSEN,BART D $1,623.22
230001977 DODD,MIMA LUE $79.04
230004779 DUNCAN,JAMES L $530.20
230005626 DYKES,JOHN R $2,217.28
230006824 E & L HOLDINGS, INC $421.72
230002013 FLACK,DAVID K & JESSICA D $159.30
230002019 FLACK,JESSICA OR DAVID K $127.48
230002020 FLACK,JESSICA OR DAVID K $1,066.00
230001583 FLETCHER,JAMES $509.38
230004635 FRYE,TERRY & PENNY L $654.73
230002600 GERING,MICHAEL T & JENNIFER J $239.65
230002602 GERING,MICHAEL T & JENNIFER J $2,724.52
230005482 GORDON,TAVIE MARIE $1,049.94
230005483 GORDON,TAVIE MARIE $1,632.16
230007259 GREEN,STEVEN J & KAREN M $507.06
230007260 GREEN,STEVEN J & KAREN M $280.74
230007725 GREEN,STEVEN J & KAREN M $327.12
230004671 GRIMM,DARREL R & JOYCE A $1,406.48
230006667 HAHN,KEVIN & BONNIE $654.06
230005045 HINN,MARILYN J $1,357.90
230007221 HUGHES,FAY E & HEATHER $650.44
230004714 IONA ENTERPRISES, LLC $3,620.84
230007246 JOHNSON,KAYCE M $246.24
230007335 JONES,JACK MELVIN AND $47.96
230007336 JONES,JACK MELVIN, AND $1,148.40
230005317 JONES,WILLIAM R $1,555.40
230007341 KNAPP,CARLA J $397.54
230007345 KREMAN,DAVID & MARY JANE $549.30
230003258 KREMAN,KRISTY D $216.20
230003130 KRISS,SHELBY M $27.26
230006028 KUENNE,EDWARD C ESTATE $901.06
230006029 KUENNE,EDWARD C ESTATE $55.16
230006249 LAUE,TIM $2,435.44
230002631 LEE,RONALD F $375.36
230007187 LEMMON,JOHN J & MISTY K $819.48
230001983 LEMMON,MISTY K $3,095.74
230002036 LEMMON,MISTY K $1,473.44
230007560 LEONARD,EARL J AND ALLISON M $1,332.32
230007561 LEONARD,EARL J AND ALLISON M $132.06
230007852 MADER,BENJAMIN J & KRISTINA $633.80
230002586 MADER,VICKY $382.50
230002588 MADER,VICKY R & DANIEL R $2,826.76
230005986 MALONE,JOE $435.88
230005987 MALONE,JOE $157.64
230007812 MANSFIELD,C HUGHSON & KELLY $189.86
230007910 MARTI,BECKY R $307.44
230005576 MATT,DONALD AND JEANETTE L $61.00
230007287 MCCOY,RANITA $807.34
230005262 MCFEE,WENDEL OR RIENNA $211.62
PARCEL NAME TAXESDUE
230007907 MEISMAN,CLAYTON GARNER $759.48
230003203 MELTON,WILLIAM F $321.34
230006820 MERIDIAN HOLDINGS, LLC $627.20
230001931 MOODY,KARLIN J M $222.90
230001933 MOODY,KARLIN J M $2,385.36
230007952 MOODY,KARLIN J M & MADER,CHARLES J $884.12
230001661 MOODY,YVONNE, CARLOS C & SANDRA M $1,006.16
230007388 NEIDERT,DONNIE L & SHARON K $484.66
230007396 NEIDERT,SHARON K $559.44
230007235 NORTON,KAREN $431.12
230000939 O T RANCH CO $1,549.52
230007904 OBANDO,JOSE AND ALISHA $8.04
230007529 OLDFIELD,ROBERT W $150.76
230000924 OT RANCH CO $2,350.68
230000941 OT RANCH CO $3,019.94
230000942 OT RANCH CO $1,493.66
230000950 OT RANCH CO $800.16
230000952 OT RANCH CO $1,625.92
230001497 OT RANCH INC $3,627.00
230007622 OVERTON,GEORGE $460.30
230007621 PATTERSON BLACK,EUGENE & SHERY $177.34
230003798 PEETERS,PETE OR NANETTE $4,168.16
230007183 PRAIRIE WIND PRODUCTIONS,LLC $274.18
230007099 PROSSER,BARBARA L $985.00
230007098 PROSSER,BARBARA L $466.06
230005148 RADOMSKI,RONALD A $913.21
230005283 RASMUSSEN,EVELYN ESTATE $1,694.02
230003477 RAYHILL,KEVIN & JANET $954.58
230003481 RAYHILL,KEVIN D & JANET L $1,511.80
230003389 REGIER,DARYL J OR STEPHANIE J $4,090.60
230005840 REITZ,SHAWN & JODI $920.86
230007611 REYNOLDSON,MICHAEL $160.63
230007128 REYNOLDSON,MICHAEL AND DIANE $282.23
230007129 REYNOLDSON,MICHAEL AND DIANE $145.64
230007218 REYNOLDSON,MICHAEL OR DIANE $664.88
230000913 RICHARDSON,FRANK L $398.87
230000915 RICHARDSON,FRANK L $1,039.36
230000944 RICHARDSON,FRANK L $575.91
230000945 RICHARDSON,FRANK L $1,079.82
230001008 RICHARDSON,FRANK L $379.07
230004687 RICHARDSON,SONDRA $1,622.97
230004683 RICHARDSON,SONDRA S $924.80
230007105 RISING,RANDY W $270.72
230000277 RIVER ROAD CAMPGROUND, LLC $248.34
230003245 SERRES,RONALD W $545.78
230003267 SERRES,RONALD W $996.80
230007276 SHANLEY,DREW C $253.16
230007154 SIMMONS,VIRGIL $142.34
230005358 SIMS,HAZEL L & DELINGER,SHAWN M $1,375.90
230005277 SMITH,LOUELLA M & TERRY D $1,133.50
230007898 SMITH,TERRY D $53.14
230007899 SMITH,TERRY D $687.28
230005333 SNOOK,STEPHEN R $927.34
230001484 SOMMERS,RICHARD W & LORI J $297.74
230007275 STOLLDORF,WILLIAM R $188.20
230001070 STRONG,MATTHEW & ASHLEY M $538.72
230006195 STROTHEIDE,RALPH & HELEN $401.30
230005003 TOOF,KRISTI K $1,187.28
230000370 TURNBULL,CHARLES E OR VICTORIA V $3,159.44
230000397 TURNBULL,CHARLES E OR VICTORIA V $1,304.12
230007400 VOGL,KEVIN $52.98
230002325 WALKER,ERIC & APRIL $552.92
230002033 WELLING,KEITH & JARENE $799.81
230001924 WELLING,MIKEL AND NANCEE J $352.54
200500006 WELLING,VIOLET $360.90
230005452 WESTEMEIER,ROGER $1,143.72
230003579 WESTEMEIER,ROGER $555.56
230007703 WHITE,EROSTUS C ETAL $207.42
230005445 WHITNEY,FRANCES H $1,421.90
230000340 WILKINS,CARL E & IRIS L $602.36
230000347 WILKINS,CARL E & IRIS L $886.52
230007118 WILKINS,CARL E AND IRIS L $483.34
230007119 WILKINS,IRIS L $35.28
230001453 WOLVINGTON,RANDY E AND DONNA A $887.26
230001258 WOLVINGTON,RANDY E AND DONNA A $1,033.06
230001271 WOLVINGTON,RANDY E AND DONNA A $2,093.76
230001273 WOLVINGTON,RANDY E AND DONNA A $381.26
230007243 ZEIGLER,GREG & AMANDA $397.90
230007370 ZELLER,BONNIE & CHARLES F $35.32
230007369 ZELLER,CHARLES F $77.80
230004676 ZELLER,DOUGLAS & LAWAYNE $772.26
NOTICE OF THE 2019 PUBLIC TAX SALE CHADRON, NE 69337: Above is a list of all parcels of Dawes County, Nebraska, upon which the State, County and City real estate taxes remain due and unpaid for the 2017 tax yar, together with prior delinquent taxes and the delinquent special assessments. “The list is published in accordancewith State Statute 77-1804” Therefore, notice is hereby given.
Publish Feb. 20, 2019