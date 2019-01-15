245
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the following-described property will be sold by First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee, at public auction to the highest bidder at the East door of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on February 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.:
ALL OF LOT 18, BLOCK 7, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF A STRIP OF LAND ONE FOOT IN WIDTH ACROSS THE NORTH SIDE OF SAID LOT 18, OF THE ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
The successful bidder shall submit payment in cash or certified funds of the winning bid in full on the day and time of the sale, February 1, 2019, at the offices of Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy & Hammes, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the Beneficiary.
DATED this 14th day of December, 2018.
First National Bank of Omaha, Trustee
/s/ Donald J. Pavelka, Jr.
By:
For: LOCHER PAVELKA DOSTAL
BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Fax: (402) 898-7130
Donald J. Pavelka, Jr., #17773
Attorney for Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS
On this 14th day of December, 2018, before me, a Notary Public in and for said County and State, personally came Donald J. Pavelka, Jr. to me known to be the identical person whose name is affixed to the foregoing instrument and acknowledged the execution thereof to be a voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial seal the day and year last above written.
/s/ Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
NOTARY PUBLIC
Publish Dec. 19, 26, 2018, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2019
269
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Miles T Bannan and Amanda J Bannan, dated January 27, 2012, and recorded on January 30, 2012, Document No. 2012-00144 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on March 5, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
LOT 10, BLOCK 26, WESTERN TOWN LOT COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO THE ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA., commonly known as 411 King Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: January 16, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 195382). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13, 2019
258
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors for the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) will be held at 7:00 p.m. January 17, 2019, in the Chadron Council Chambers, Chadron City Hall, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the SWANN office, 1010 E. Niobrara, Chadron, Nebraska. The agenda may be modified up to 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the meeting will be made public within ten (10) working days following the meeting. They may be obtained from our Chadron office.
Frank Nemeth,
Executive Director
Publish Jan. 9, 16, 2019
263
Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners January 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, Neb. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available at the Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main Street, Chadron, Neb. Minutes will be available within 10 working days after the meeting.
Publish Jan. 16, 2019
264
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a Regular Board Meeting, at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday January 22, 2019, at the UNWNRD office, 430 E 2nd ST. Chadron, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish Jan. 16, 2019
265
The January meeting of the Board of Directors of Chadron Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Heritage Apartments Community Room located at 740 Pine Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish Jan. 16, 2019
266
NOTICE OF TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock P.M., Monday, January 21, 2019, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 16th day of January, 2019.
Robert Rickenbach
Secretary
Publish Jan. 16, 2019
267
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, January 21, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 16, 2019
268
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Problem Resolution Team will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Jan. 16, 2019
253
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
CRESTVIEW CARE CENTER, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Crestview Care Center, Inc., a Nebraska corporation, filed its Articles of Dissolution with the Nebraska Secretary of State on December 18, 2018, and the corporation is in the process of voluntary dissolution. The terms and conditions of such dissolution are, in general, that all debts and obligations of the corporation are to be fully paid and satisfied or adequate provision is to be made therefore, and that the balance of any remaining assets are to be distributed to the shareholders. The Treasurer of the corporation will wind up and liquidate the corporation’s business and affairs. If you have a claim against Crestview Care Center, Inc., please provide the following information with respect to you claim: (1) your name or name of your entity; (2) the nature of your claim; (3) the amount of your claim; and (4) the date your claim arose. All claims shall be mailed to PO Box 699, Spearfish, SD 57783-0699. A claim against Crestview Care Center, Inc. is barred unless an action to enforce the claim is commenced within three years after the publication date of the third required notice.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
Jan. 2, 9, 16, 2019
260
State Of Nebraska
Limited Liability Company
Certificate of Organization
Inspirit Counseling, LLC
First: The name of the Limited Liability Company is Inspirit Counseling, LLC.
Second: The street and mailing address of its designated office in the State of Nebraska is 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE, 68102.
Third: The street and mailing address of its agent for service of process in the State of Nebraska is 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE, 68102. The name of its agent for service of process is USCA, Inc.
Fourth: The personal liability of the members and managers of the company for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty shall be eliminated to the fullest extent permissible under Nebraska law. The company is authorized to indemnify its members and managers to the fullest extent permissible under Nebraska law.
Fifth: The Limited Liability Company is organized to provide Mental Health Practitioner services and Professional Counselor.
Sixth: All members of the Limited Liability Company shall be duly licensed by the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health to practice Mental Health Practitioner and Professional Counselor in the State of Nebraska.
In Witness Whereof, the undersigned has executed this Certificate of Organization on the date below.
Date: December 2, 2015
Amanda R. Watts,
Organizer
Publish Jan. 9, 16, 23, 2019
270
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received at the office of the Dawes County Highway Superintendent until February 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) for the construction of a reclamation and 3” asphaltic concrete overlay project. The bids will be publicly opened on February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. by the Dawes Board of Commissioners. The project is located on Dunlap Road, beginning at Table Center Road and proceeding east for approximately 5 miles to US Hwy 385, in Dawes County, Nebraska.
The project is referred to as “Dunlap Road Overlay, C-23(133),” and shall include all labor, materials, transportation and equipment required for the construction of approximately 5 miles of full depth reclamation, 3” asphaltic concrete overlay, type “SPR”, earth shoulder construction, seeding and erosion control, permanent pavement markings and related incidental work.
Copies of the Bid Documents and Specifications are open to public inspection at the Dawes County Highway Superintendent’s Office, 250 Main St., Suite 7, Chadron, Nebraska 69337. A set of documents may be obtained from Mainelli Wagner & Associates, Inc. 6920 Van Dorn Street, Suite “A”, Lincoln, NE 68506 (Phone: 402-421-1717) for a non-refundable fee of $20.00. All Bid Proposals must be submitted on the forms furnished with the Bid Documents.
The sealed bids may be mailed or delivered to the Dawes County Highway Superintendent, at 250 Main St., Suite 7, Chadron, Nebraska 69337 and should be plainly marked as, “Construction Bid Proposal – Dunlap Road Overlay, C-23(133).
Along with its Bid Proposal, each bidder shall submit an unconditional Bid Bond or Certified Check payable to the County Treasurer of Dawes County, Nebraska, in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid Proposal. Also, each bidder is to provide a Start of Construction date and End of Construction date with their Bid Proposal. The desired completion date is October 31, 2018. The successful bidder (i.e. Contractor) will be allowed sixty-five (65) calendar days for completion after beginning work. The Completion Date shall be the earlier of the date indicated in the Bid Proposal, or the actual start date plus the allotted calendar days. Additional days due to weather may be granted at the discretion of the engineer.
Within ten (10) days following the award of the Contract, the successful bidder shall furnish a surety bond or bonds in an amount equal to or greater than the full amount of the contract. The surety and form of the bonds are subject to acceptance by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners.
Dawes County, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Dept of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Dept of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, sex, age and disability/handicap in consideration for award.
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any irregularities in bids received. Award of the Contract will be in accordance with the County Purchasing Act’s competitive bidding considerations as set forth in Neb.Rev.Stat. §§ 23-3110 to 23-3114. Dawes County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Larry Hankin
Dawes County Highway Superintendent
Publish Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 2019
271
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
DECEMBER 17, 2018
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 17th day of December, 2018, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following individuals were present: Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch and George Klein. Councilmembers absent: None. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino and Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson. Others absent: City Attorney Adam Edmund.
Mayor Bannan called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-25, December 3, 2018
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
The Minutes for the Planning Commission meeting held November 13, 2018, were distributed.
4) Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
The Treasurer’s Report and the Water Report for the month of November 2018 were distributed.
5) Fire Department Membership Update
As of November 2018, the Department had 47 active members.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Several City employees were recognized for years of service: Sam Mullins, five years; Tom Menke and Jarvis Wallage, 10 years; Joe Fry, 30 years; Milo Rust, 35 years; and Donna Rust, 45 years. Terry Birnbaum was named Employee of the Year for 2018.
Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, gave her monthly report and update of NNDC activities.
The Council considered the Preliminary Plat of Lots 6, 7, 8 and 9, A Replat of Outlot A, Southwest Tenth Addition to the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska (Property Located South of Greenwood Cemetery and owned by Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation.)
Motion was made and seconded to approve the preliminary plat as presented. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-117, which Resolution authorizes the Agreement Renewal for Maintenance Agreement No. 7 between the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the City of Chadron, and to execute the Certificate of Compliance on behalf of the City. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-117 was passed and adopted.
City Manager Yanker presented a Memorandum to the Council explaining the request for a recommendation letter regarding Essential Air Service for the Chadron Municipal Airport. Currently Boutique Air provides air carrier services at the Chadron Municipal Airport under the EAS program.
On December 7, 2018, the Department received proposals from Key Lime Air and Boutique Air to provide the EAS service for Chadron. It was recommended that Boutique Air be recommended to continue said service.
Motion was made and seconded to instruct City staff to prepare a letter for the Department of Transportation to recommend Boutique Air as the provider for Essential Air Service to the Chadron Municipal Airport. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-118, which Resolution amends Resolution No. 2014-76 to state: All agenda items and supporting documentation to come before the City Council shall be delivered to the City Clerk by 12:00 o’clock Noon on Friday prior to the regular City Council Meeting. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-118 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to appoint George Klein as the Council representative to the City Employee Salary/Benefit Subcommittee. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2018-119, which Resolution extends Holiday Greetings and Best Wishes to the citizens of Chadron and the surrounding area. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2018-119 was passed and adopted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. After addressing several questions, the following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
Axon Enterprise, Inc., Su, 1,169.00; Barco Municipal Products, Inc., Su, 535.25; Bauerkempers, Inc., Su, 64.13; Black Hills Weekly Group, Subscr, 125.90; Border States Industries, Inc., Su, 420.23; Brennan Electric, Inc., Se, 874.0; Broad Reach, Su, 98.75; Business Connection, Su, 1,849.16; Butler Ag Equipment, Su, 92.00; Century Link, Se, 144.62; Chadrad Communications, Inc., Se, 310.00; Chadron Ace Hardware, Su, 186.31; Chadron Lock, Se/Keys, 60.00; Chadron Lumber Company, Su, 816.74; Chadron Motor Company, Su/Se, 194.15; Chadron Plumbing, Su, 23.57; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 11/27/18, 7,765/65; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 11/27/18, 102,309.90; CityServiceValcon, Fuel, 16,281.90; CityServiceValcon, Maint, 34.04; Consolidated Management Co., Se, 15.76; Culligan, Su, 52.50; Dawes County Clerk, Election, 523.37; Demco, Su, 654.97; Digiop, Su, 325.00; Downs Rural Services, SE, 85.00; Edmund, Adam, SE, 3,928.40; EMS Billing Services, Fee, 1,283.93; Engravers, Plaques/Desk Plates, 315.00; Equipment Blades, Inc., Su, 2,040.60; ETS Corporation, Fees, 680.78; Express Body & Auto, Se, 4,734.00; First National Financial Services, Premium, 51,761.00; First National Merchant Solutions, Fees, 38.85; Freeman, Matthew, Reimb, 18.42; Galls, LLC, Su, 102.00; Great Plains Communications, Se, 511.90; Hawkins, Su, 97.30; Hills Tire & Supply, Se, 35.00; Home Haven, Se, 124.28; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 235.44; Ingram Library Services, Su, 417.06; Intralinks, Inc., Se, 804.01; Lawson Products, Su, 76.11; LookOut Books, Su, 7430.04; Loup Valley Lighting, Inc., Su, 117.86; Mail Finance, Lease, 390.00; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Su, 31.80; Matt Friend Truck Equipment, Headlight, 1,272.36; Matt Parrott/Storey Kenworthy, Su, 240.82; Micromarketing, Su, 154.99; Midwest Tape, Su, 651.68; Mobius Communications, Se, 153.30; Nationwide Management Services, Subscr, 321.00; Nebraska Aviation Council, Conference, 200.00; NE Department of Aeronautics, Maint, 160.00; Nebraska Department of Revenue, Tax, 8,811.15; Nebraska Emergency Service, Dues, 30.00; Nebraska Law Enforce Trng Cntr, Se, 310.00; NE Public Health Laboratory, Se, 394.00; Nebraska Public Power District, Se, 16,771.07; Nebraska Public Power District, Se, 160.98; Newton, Brewer, Reimb, 17.59; NW Rural Public Power Dist., Se, 7,161.62; One Call Concepts, Inc., Se, 18.93; Panhandle Public Health District, Challenge, 48.00; Petty Cash, Reimb, 31.00; Power Plan, Su, 1,091.85; PureGas, LLC, Su, 1,035.28; Quality Tire, Tires, 560.00; Rapid City Journal, Se, 602.96; Region 23 Emergency Mgmt., Renewal, 200.00; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Claims, 1,315.25; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims, 10,770.29; Skeeter’s Auto Parts, Su, 735.13; Skeeter’s Auto Parts, Su, 7.99; Solid Waste Agency NW NE, Collections, 55,746.91; Southern Hills Fire & Safety, Se, 11.25; Star Herald, Subscr, 221.04; Sturdevant’s Auto Parts, Su, 114.94; Trane U.S. Inc., Maint, 6,265.00; Trusted Media Brands, Inc., Su, 43.98; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension thru 11/27/18, 3,771.43; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension thru 11/27/18, 1,848.37; Verizon Wireless, Se, 890.56; Wahlstrom Ford, Inc., Se, 184.94; Western Communications, Maint, 222.00; Wex Bank (Pump & Pantry), Fuel, 4,956.45; WGGA, Registration, 400.00; Xerox Corporation, Lease/Copies, 1,243.27. TOTAL: $332,333.29.
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
City Manager Yanker thanked City employees for their service and wished all happy holidays.
Councilmember Werner inquired regarding the status of the former Fixed Base Operator (FBO) and collecting the outstanding dollars that are owed to the City. City Manager Yanker stated that he is working with legal counsel regarding this issue.
Mayor Bannan thanked all of the City employees and those attending the meeting. He wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
Councilmember Crofutt commented on the past year.
Councilmember Werner congratulated Terry Birnbaum for being chosen Employee of the Year. He also commended crews who worked on a recent water break in his neighborhood. He thanked the high school students in attendance and wished all a Merry Christmas.
Councilmember Welch congratulated Terry Birnbaum and said she was grateful for all of the City employees.
Councilmember Klein reminded all of the reason for the Christmas season and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 6:49 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Bannan, Crofutt, Werner, Welch, Klein. The following voted Nay: None. Motion carried.
The official Minutes are available for review at the office of the City Clerk.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
Publish Jan. 16, 2019
272
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
January 08, 2019
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Board of Equalization in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:00 A.M. on the 8th day of January, 2019 and published pursuant to public notice as required by law and or posted. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Stewart. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney; Lindy Coleman, Assessor and Jerry Shumacher. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those present. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Johnson, seconded by Rivera, adding correspondence received from Holiday Inn and approving the amended Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the December 11, 2018 minutes as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Board acknowledged receipt of the Holiday Inn letter presented by the Assessor. Lindy Coleman, Assessor, presented tax correction #’s 5055-5062 for the Boards review and approval. Upon review of said tax corrections a motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, approving tax correction #’s 5055-5062 as presented and directed the Chairman to sign such. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Stanard Appraisial contract was presented to the Board for review and approval. The contract is in the amount of $71,808.00 to appraise commercial properties for 2020. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, moved to approve the contract with Stanard Appraisial in the amount of $71,808.00 and directing the Chairman to sign such. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson , Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
There being no further business to be conducted by the Dawes County Board of Equalization the Chairman adjourned the meeting at 9:17 A.M. The next meeting will be held on February 12, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the Agenda will close by 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 07, 2019. The Agenda may be modified to include items of emergency nature. The meetings of the Dawes County Board of Equalization are open to the public.
Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board of Equalization is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
CHERYL FEIST
DAWES COUNTY CLERK
Publish Jan. 16, 2019
273
CHADRON, NEBRASKA
January 08, 2018
DAWES COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Public convened meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners in regular session was commenced at the hour of 9:18 A.M. on the 8th day of January, 2019 pursuant to public notice as required by law. The meeting was called to order by Commissioner Stewart. Roll was called and the following Commissioners were present: Commissioners Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk; Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney and Jerry Schumacher. Per LB 898 the Chairman announced the location of posted information concerning the Open Meetings Act. Copies of the Act are available upon request by anyone attending the meeting. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, approving the Agenda. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Motion by Commissioner Rivera, seconded by Johnson, approving the minutes of the December 27, 2018 meeting as published. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Claims were reviewed. Motion by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, approving all claims as submitted. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Public Comment ensued with Deb Cottier, NNDC, presenting the 2018 NNDC annual report. Kerri Rempp, The Chadron Record joined the meeting. Ms. Cottier went over operating financials. Plans going forward are to create local interest in new home construction in the area based off a study that was conducted; Two promotions in the area will include a cooperative effort with Box Butte County to bring the Governor back to the Panhandle area to discuss issues relevant to our area; In October of 2019 the Governor will attend the Wild Turkey Hunt, thus reinstating a former practice of the Governor endorsing the event; business advocacy and the Leadership Development Program. She also encouraged the Board to consider becoming a supporting member of the Heartland Expressway Association.
At 9:50 A.M. Mark Masterson, NIRMA, met with the Board. He went over services covered by NIRMA for Dawes County. By the end of 2017 NIRMA has returned $174,862.00 back to member counties. Dawes County has been a member of NIRMA since 1990. He then presented a plaque to Dawes County on behalf of NIRMA.
At 10:02 A.M. Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent, met with the Board. Road updates included the following to wit: All Districts are blading, doing equipment maintenance. Flag Butte work is finished; Eleson pit is still being stripped; Mr. Hankin reported the rental crusher put out 1225 yards in one day with an average of 1000 yards a day. The West Dakota Bridge project contract was presented to the Board for the Chairman’s signature which was previously approved by the Board. Jerry Schumacher asked about plans to finish Goffena Road. He informed the Board a doggie daycare business is at the end of Goffena Road and individuals living in the area have seen a huge increase in daily traffic. He felt this new information would be beneficial to the Board when making plans to finish the Goffena Road project.
At 10:21 A.M. the Board recessed. At 10:30 A.M. the Board reconvened to regular session. Board reorganization ensued for 2019. Resolution No. 2019-01 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, to appoint Vic Rivera as the Board Chairman for 2019. There being no other nominations, roll was called and the following Commissioners voted Aye: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2019-02 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Rivera, appointing Jake Stewart as Vice Chairman for 2019. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2019-03 was introduced by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, designating the 2019 banking institutions for Dawes County. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2019-04 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, designating the 2019 legal publications for Dawes County. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2019-05 was introduced by Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, appointing Larry Hankin as Highway Superintendent for Dawes County in 2019. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. Resolution No. 2019-06 was introduced by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, setting the E911 surcharge rate at $1.00 per line. Roll call vote, Ayes: Rivera, Stewart and Johnson. Nays: None. Motion carried. The Holiday schedule for 2019 was reviewed by the Board. Commissioner Stewart, seconded by Johnson, moved to accept and approve the 2019 Holiday schedule. Roll call vote, Ayes: Stewart, Johnson and Rivera. Nays: None. Motion carried. It was noted for the record that the last meeting in December of 2019 will be December 30, 2019, not December 31, 2019 as previously approved. The Board reviewed and approved by general consent the monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments. The last order of business was Zoning Board appointments. Lindy Coleman, Zoning Administrator, joined the meeting. Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Stewart, moved to appoint Casey Shuhmacher for a three (3) year term in District 2; Sam Holmgren was appointed to a three (3) year term in District 3; Andy Norman was appointed to a two (2) year term in District 3 and Brian Taylor was appointed to a three (3) year term in District 1. Roll call vote, Ayes: Johnson, Rivera and Stewart. Nays: None. Motion carried.
At 10:56 A.M. there being no further business before the Board, the Chairman adjourned the meeting. The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be January 22, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. The meeting will be held in the former County Courtroom located at the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12:00 P.M., January 17, 2019. Disclaimer: A complete text of all resolutions passed by the Board is available upon request in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours.
ATTEST:
DAWES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Cheryl Feist
Dawes County Clerk
January 08, 2019 the following claims were audited, allowed and warrant orders drawn on the respective accounts: Key for claims: 100=General Fund; 200=Roads Fund; 650=Hwy Bridge Buyback Program Fund; 990=Visitor’s Fund; 1100=Reappraisal Fund; 1150=Preservation & Modernization Fund; 1900=Veterans Aid Fund; 2360=Drug Fund; 2500=Grants Fund; 2700=Inheritance Fund; 2910-911=Emergency Communications; 2913=Wireless Communications; 4000=Courthouse Bond Payment Fund.
FUND NAME TOTCLAIMS
100 CAROL ABOLD $72.00 100 AFLAC $1,352.90 100 AGING OFFICE OF WESTERN NEBRASKA $1,968.00 100 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $9,403.31 100 JUDY BERGFIELD $132.00 100 BIG BAT’S LLC-SHERIFF $650.44 100 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $33,618.54 100 BLUE 360 MEDIA,LLC $282.83 100 BOX BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF $62.26 100 THE BUSINESS CONNECTION $59.99 100 CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC $65.00 100 CENTURYLINK $830.75 100 CHADRON ACE HARDWARE $27.29 100 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $200.00 100 CHALOUPKA,HOLYOKE,SNYDER,CHALOUPKA $130.00 100 CITY OF CHADRON $450.88 100 CRAWFORD CLIPPER/HARRISON SUN $310.60 100 CRAWFORD HANDI BUS $1,600.00 100 CRAWFORD RSVP $1,500.00 100 CRAWFORD SENIOR CITIZENS PROGRAM $1,800.00 100 D&S MARKET,LLC $1,982.83 100 DAS STATE ACCOUNTING $202.93 100 DAWES COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY $4,000.00 100 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $612.00 100 DOLLAR GENERAL $22.50 100 DOUGLAS,KELLY,OSTDIEK,OSSIAN,BRODER $1,657.50 100 DIXIE EATON $25.00 100 FIRST BANKCARD/PUBLIC DEFENDER $92.94 100 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $15,247.23 100 JOSEPH GOLDEN $284.00 100 HAMPTON INN-KEARNEY $219.90 100 HLP CONSULTING LLC $2,149.67 100 IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY,INC $121.08 100 ARNOLD JOHNSON $60.00 100 DANIEL R JOHNSON,DDS $59.00 100 MADISON NATIONAL LIFE $81.30 100 MANNA SYSTEMS AND CONSULTING $399.99 100 GERALD D MCCOY $24.00 100 FLORENCE MIKESELL $144.00 100 MIPS INC $2,018.09 100 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $264.77 100 NE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SYSTEM $90.00 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $1,770.06 100 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE/LEVY $25.00 100 NEBRASKA NORTHWEST DEVELOPMENT CORP $8,250.00 100 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DIST-WEED $220.73 100 NEBRASKA TOTAL OFFICE/CO ATTORNEY $85.92 100 XENILE NIXON $12.00 100 NOTARY PUBLIC UNDERWRITERS $96.00 100 OREGON TRAIL EYE CENTER,PC $351.00 100 PANHANDLE PUBLIC HEALTH $57.00 100 MARTHA QUAY $8.27 100 QUILL CORPORATION $99.12 100 RAMADA INN-KEARNEY $237.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL-WEBSITE $99.00 100 RAPID CITY JOURNAL/COMMISSIONERS $214.64 100 REG I MENTAL HEALTH & SUBSTANCE $14,220.50 100 REG I OFFICE OF HUMAN DEVELOPMENT $3,600.00 100 REGION 23 EMERGENCY SERVICES $11,952.00 100 SCOTT ROBERTS ELECTRIC INC $751.49 100 DUIANE E SEEGRIST $36.00 100 SENIOR VOLUNTEER SERVICES $2,000.00 100 SERVICE MATTERS CLEANING $363.40 100 SKAVDAHL & EDMUND $5,056.68 100 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $29.58 100 WALTER SPEIRS $84.00 100 STAR-HERALD $132.60 100 JERRY STERLING $36.00 100 UNIVERSITY OF NE-LINCOLN-WAGES EXT $11,985.14 100 VERIZON WIRELESS/E911 $156.89 100 VSP VISION PLAN $234.34 100 WAHLSTROM FORD INC $229.48 100 WALMART COMMUNITY/CLERK $1.68 100 XEROX CORPORATION/TREASURER $25.00 200 AFLAC $331.40 200 JARROD ALLEN $3,360.08 200 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $1,166.87 200 BARTLETT RANCH $753.75 200 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $2,469.53 200 JAY BRUNS $4,140.00 200 BUTLER MACHINERY COMPANY $101.55 200 CENTURYLINK $144.24 200 CHADRON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & HEALTH $60.00 200 CHADRON MOTOR COMPANY $62.35 200 CITY OF CHADRON $116.75 200 COBBLESTONE HOTEL & SUITES-GERING $682.44 200 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $55.00 200 FERN ELESON ESTATE $3,645.00 200 FAIRFIELD INN AND SUITES-KEARNEY $329.85 200 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $3,004.94 200 H&H SANITATION AND RECYCLING,INC $53.50 200 HERREN BROTHERS TRUE VALUE $98.43 200 MATHESON LINWELD INC $32.42 200 MEDICAL ENTERPRISES,INC $35.00 200 MICHAEL TODD AND COMPANY,INC $235.61 200 MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS $38.10 200 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $567.95 200 NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT $186.63 200 OUTLAW PRINTERS,INC $1.65 200 QUALITY TIRE $60.00 200 SKEETERS AUTO PARTS INC $1,161.34 200 VERIZON WIRELESS/ROADS $222.60 200 VSP VISION PLAN $124.39 200 WAHLSTROM FORD INC $307.48 200 WALMART COMMUNITY-ROADS $42.75 200 21ST CENTURY EQUIPMENT $35.08 990 AFLAC $39.78 990 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $68.27 990 BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF NE $98.11 990 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $192.02 990 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $39.23 990 VSP VISION PLAN $8.78 2910 AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP $23.63 2910 FIRST NATIONAL BANK, NORTH PLATTE $107.47 2910 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE $24.73 4000 DAWES COUNTY TREASURER $354,039.77
Publish Jan. 16, 2019