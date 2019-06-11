438
Request for Bids
The Dawes County Agriculture Society will be accepting sealed bids on building an addition to the Moody Deans Event Center located at 300 East Norfolk Ave Chadron, NE 69337. We will be accepting bids till 5:00 p.m. on June 12th, 2019. For a scope of work please contact Crystal Brunsch at 605-454-1034.
Publish May 29, June 5, 12, 2019
448
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation (NDOT) is issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP), #R305-19, for the purpose of selecting a qualified contractor to provide Janitorial Cleaning Services for NDOT.
Those interested in bidding on this proposal may view the Request for Proposal (RFP) #R305-19 at the NDOT web site at: https://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/business-opp/procure-service-opp/. Copies of the RFP may be obtained from the Nebraska Department of Transportation website.
Written questions are due no later than June 13, 2019, and should be submitted via e-mail to ndot.OperationsProcurement@nebraska.gov, written questions may also be sent by facsimile to 402-479-4567.
Sealed proposals from contractors must be received in the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 5001 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 or by mail at P.O. Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509 on or before July 11th, 3:00 P.M. Central Time, at which time proposals will be publicly opened.
Publish May 29, June 5, 12, 2019
450
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids will be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at the Engineering Division Office, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68503, for the following project at the time listed:
BID DATE AND TIME: June 20, 2019 @ 3:00 P.M.
PROJECT: Storage Building
LOCATION: Box Butte Reservoir SRA
NEAR: Hemingford, Nebraska
COUNTY: Box Butte County
Bids will be publicly opened, read aloud, and tabulated at the time and place specified.
Bidding Documents are on file at the Engineering Division Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 North 33rd Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, phone (402) 471-5548. Interested Prime Contractors/Bidders may obtain copies of the Bid Documents at the website; http://apps.outdoornebraska.gov/projects for downloadable PDF files.
Federal funds will be used to assist in development of the project.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reserve the right to accept or reject any or all Bids and to waive any or all informalities or irregularities.
NEBRASKA GAME and PARKS COMMISSION
BY: JAMES N. DOUGLAS - Director
Publish June 5, 12, 2019
459
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
HAYING CITY OWNED PROPERTY
The City of Chadron is requesting informal quotes for haying of City property. Bids will be accepted by the City Clerk’s Office until 2:00 o’clock P.M. on June 14, 2019, at City Hall. For more information, please contact Janet Johnson at City Hall, 234 Main Street, P.O. Box 390, Chadron, NE 69337, (308)432-0505.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 5, 12, 2019
460
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
GRAZING CITY OWNED PROPERTY
The City of Chadron is requesting informal quotes for grazing of City property. Bids will be accepted by the City Clerk’s Office until 2:00 o’clock P.M. on June 14, 2019, at City Hall. For more information, please contact Janet Johnson at City Hall, 234 Main Street, P.O. Box 390, Chadron, NE 69337, (308)432-0505.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 5, 12, 2019
465
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
FROM DAWES COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners will be taking sealed bids for the purchase of One (1) New Impact Crusher, One (1) New Screener, and One (1) New Conveyor if needed to create a Closed Circuit.
No bids will be considered unless submitted in writing on a Bidder’s Proposal Sheet. Bid spec’s and forms can be obtained from the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street, Suite#7, Chadron, NE 69337.
All bids must be received by July 3, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. by certified mail or may be hand carried to the Dawes County Road Department at 250 Main Street, Suite#7, Chadron, NE 69337. Bids will be publicly opened on July 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. during the regular meeting of the Dawes County Board of Commissioners in the Commissioners Room at the Dawes County Courthouse in Chadron, NE.
All bids must be clearly marked as “SEALED BID – NEW CRUSHER PLANT” on the outside of the envelope and sealed closed. Please use a separate Bidder’s Proposal Sheet for each proposed Closed Circuit setup.
Dawes County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to refuse and or reject any and all bids and waive any informalities or technicalities.
Mailing Address
Dawes County Road Department
250 Main Street Suite#7
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
Publish June 12, 19, and 26, 2019
439
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Gerald H. Traphagan, Deceased. Case No. PR 19-19
Notice is hereby given that on May 17, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Steve Erwin, whose address is 7851 Viburnum Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 29, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Lori Miskimins, Clerk Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish May 29, June 5, 12, 2019
436
Kozeny & McCubbin LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on 07/02/2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main Street, Chadron, NE 69337:
LOT 6, BLOCK 20, ORIGINAL TOWN (NOW CITY) OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA, EXCEPT THE PART OF SAID LOT 6 MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 6 IN SAID BLOCK, RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 15.6 FEET, WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE EXPECTED TRACT; RUN THENCE EAST ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 6 A DISTANCE OF 18 INCHES, RUN THENCE WEST PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 44.0 FEET, RUN THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 18 INCHES TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
All subject to any and all: (1) real estate taxes, (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property, and (4) unpaid water bills, (5) prior mortgages and trust deed of record and (6) ground leases of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
By: Kerry Feld, Trustee, NSBA# 24614
Kozeny & McCubbin, LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Phone: (314) 991-0255
Fax: (314) 991-6755
First Publication 05/22/2019, final 06/19/2019
Published in the Chadron Record
K&M Filename: BLANASPS
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Publish May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 19, 2019
462
SouthLaw, P.C.
13160 Foster Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
FILE NO. 159842
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Phillip J Biernacki and Jean A Biernacki, dated July 2, 2009, and recorded on August 3, 2009, Document No. 2009-01033 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on July 26, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
The land described herein is situated in the State of Nebraska, County of Dawes, City of Chadron, and is described as follows:
Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County Nebraska; and, Parcel “A” of Lot 11 of DEANS ADDITION in Dawes County, Nebraska., commonly known as 801 West 19th Street, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: June 12, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 159842). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish July 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019
449
NOTICE
OF NAME CHANGE
Pursuant to the provisions of Nebraska Revised Statutes §21-193 of the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act, notice is hereby given that the name of the Limited Liability Company of Inspirit Counseling, LLC has been changed to MP Estates, LLC. The address of the designated office for business of the Company is 709 W. 4th Street, Suite 2, Chadron, Nebraska 69337. The name and address of the Company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is Amanda R. Price, 709 W. 4th Street, Suite 2, Chadron, Nebraska 69337.
Publish May 29, June 5, 12, 2019
464
NOTICE
OF CORPORATE NAME CHANGE
Pursuant to the provisions of the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act, §21-19,173, notice is hereby given that the corporate name of “Nebraska Mid-America Honor Flight, Inc.” has been changed to “Veteran’s Memorial Flight, Inc.” effective the 31st day of May, 2019.
/s/ Larry Hix, President
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson
Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St. | PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
June 12, 19, 26, 2019
451
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
INSPIRIT COUNSELING, P.C.
Notice is hereby given that Amanda R. Price has formed a Professional Corporation under the laws of the State of Nebraska:
1. The name of the corporation is Inspirit Counseling, P.C.
2. The address of the initial registered office and registered agent is Amanda R. Price, 709 W. 4th Street, Suite 2, Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, 69337.
3. The corporation is organized to engage in the business of mental health counseling, treatment and supervision and to engage in all activities and to render services incidental or related thereto and in connection with, and in furtherance of, the practice of such profession and the rendering of such professional services are as follows:
A. To exercise all the powers, benefits, and privileges given to professional corporations in the State of Nebraska, under the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act, and to do any and all things necessary or convenient to the accomplishment of the purposes herein set forth.
B. To engage in every phase and aspect of rendering the same professional services to the public that an Independent Mental Health Practitioner, duly licensed under the laws of the State of Nebraska is authorized to render, but such professional services shall be rendered only through its shareholders, directors, officers, employees, and agents who are themselves duly licensed to render such professional services in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act; and to render services ancillary to such professional services.
C. To acquire, own, use, convey, and otherwise dispose of and deal in real and personal property or any interest therein to the extent permitted to corporations organized pursuant to the provisions of the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act.
D. To conduct, engage in, and generally deal in and with such related and unrelated transactions and activities for profit as are authorized to professional corporations by the provisions of the Nebraska Professional Corporation Act.
E. To carry out such purposes as are set out herein by means of employing duly licensed mental health care practitioners and other personnel as are necessary; and shall be authorized to receive and collect fees or compensation for the services rendered by such licensed accountants.
4. The total authorized capital of the professional corporation is Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000.00) divided into One Thousand (1,000) shares of the par value of Ten Dollars ($10.00) per share, and shall be fully paid when issued, and shall be nonassessable; such shares shall only be issued to persons who are duly licensed mental health practitioners in the State of Nebraska.
5. The corporation commenced existence on the filing and recording of its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State and shall have perpetual duration.
6. The affairs of the professional corporation shall be conducted by a Board of Directors, who shall be shareholders, and by the statutory officers, to-wit: President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer, who shall be shareholders, and by such other officers as may be provided by the By-laws. or appointed by the Board of Directors.
Matthew R. Watson #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., L.L.O.
201 E. Third St., PO Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish June 5, 12, 19, 2019
452
Legal Notice for Name Change of a Minor Child
In the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
In RE: Name Change of Dillan Brock Bolln-Sayaloune
Case Number CI-19-46
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of May, 2019, a petition was filed in District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is to change a minor child’s or children’s name from Dillan Brock Bolln-Sayaloune to Dillan Brock Sayaloune.
A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable Travis O’Gorman, in Courtroom District Court, 451 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, on the 9th day of July, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the minor child(ren)’s name(s) will be changed from that of Dillan Brock Bolln-Sayaloune to Dillan Brock Sayaloune.
Dated May 28, 2019
Kelli Dawn Rhembrandt
163 Maple Street
Chadron, Nebraska, 69337
308-430-4057
Publish June 5, 12, 2019
463
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE SHAW RANCH, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the organization under the laws of the State of Nebraska of The Shaw Ranch, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company (the “Company”), pursuant to a Certificate of Organization filed on May 31, 2019. The Company’s designated office is at 32 Hereford Road, Chadron, NE 69337. The name and address of the Company’s registered agent for service of process in the State of Nebraska is Brent Shaw, 32 Hereford Road, Chadron, NE 69337.
Publish June 12, 19, 26, 2019
466
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, will be held at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on Monday, June 17, 2019, in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. The Mayor and Council reserve the right to adjourn into executive session pursuant to Section 84-1410 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. An agenda for such meeting kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours; provided, the City Council may modify the agenda at the meeting if it determines that an emergency so requires. Individuals requiring physical or sensory accommodations who desire to attend the meeting or participate, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 234 Main Street no later than 4:00 o’clock P.M. on the Friday preceding the meeting.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish June 12, 2019