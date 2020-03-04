Racers win team percentage award at State B

The Rapid City Racers had 14 swimmers competed in the the South Dakota State B Championship Swim Meet in Mitchell Feb. 21-23.
The Racers had several kids swimming personal best times, wining the the team percentage award, which is given to the team that has the highest average points in events that it has participants. It awards teams for quality over number of participants.
Racer results include,
Abigail Anker, girls 9-10 age group
200 yard Free, 1st; 200 IM, 7th; 100 back, 2nd; 50 free, 3rd; 500 free, 3rd; 100 Fly, 3rd; 100 Free, 1st; 200 Free relay, 2nd; 200 Medley Relay, 4th Overall with 101 points 9-10 girls 3rd winner
Allie Baumgartner, girls 17-19 age group
200 free, 1st; 200 IM, 1st; 400 IM, 2nd; 50 Free, 1st; 200 Back, 1st; 100 Back, 2nd; 100 Free, 1st. Overall with 115 points 17-19 girls 1st winner
Conner Dahl, Boys 9-10 age group
200 Free, 7th; 100 IM, 3rd; 50 Fly, 2nd; 50 Free, 5th; 100 Fly, 1st; 50 Back, 3rd; 100 Free, 7th. Overall with 92 points boys 9-10 5th winner.
Henlie Fleming, Girls 11-12 age group
100 Back, 28th; 50 Fly, 26th; 100 back, 22nd; 100 breast, 23rd; 50 Back, 24th; 50 breast, 29th; 100 Free, 33rd.
Gracie Hays, Girls 9-10 age group
100 IM, 21st; 50 Fly, 10th; 100 Back, 18th; 100 Breast, 13th Place; 200 Free Relay, 2nd; 100 Fly, 4th; 50 Back, 32nd; 50 breast, 17th; 200 Medley Relay, 4th
Amy Kruger, 9-10 girls age group
200 IM, 2nd; 100 IM, 2nd; 100 Back, 1st; 100 Breast, 5th; 50 Free, 4th; 200 free, 2nd; 50 Back, 1st; 100 Free, 3rd; 200 Medley Relay, 4th. Overall with 103 points girls 9-10 2nd.
Katelynn Kruger, girls 8 and under age group
25 Free, 34th; 100 Free Relay, 9th; 25 Back, 34th; 25 Breast, 14th.
Trystin Scheving, Boys 9-10 age group
200 Free, 1st; 200 IM, 1st; 100 Back, 4th; 100 Breast, 1st; 50 Back, 4th; 50 Breast, 1st; 100 Free, 1st; Overall with 111 points boys 9-10 1st winner.
Nathan Schryver, boys 8 and under age group
25 Fly, 2nd; 50 back, 3rd; 50 breast, 2nd; 25 free, 7th; 100 free relay, 9th; 25 back, 7th; 25 breast, 2nd; 50 free. 9th Overall with 87 points boys 8 and under 2nd winner
Katelyn Tranquill- girls 8 and under age group
25 fly, 17th; 50 back, 26th; 50 breast, 10th; 25 free, 30th; 100 free relay, 9th; 25 back, 15th; 25 breast, 12th; 50 free, 26th.
Jenna Ude, 9-10 girls age group
200 free, 6th; 100 IM, 7th; 50 fly, 11th; 100 back, 12th; 100 breast, 10th; 50 free; 18th; 200 free relay, 2nd.
Lily Ude, girls 8 and under age group
50 back, 33rd; 25 free, 28th; 100 free relay, 9th.
Lili Van der Wyst, girls 9-10 age group
50 Fly, 25th; 100 Breast, 27th; 50 free, 38th; 50 back, 37th; 50 breast, 32nd; 100 free, 27th; 200 medley relay, 4th;
Jaden Williams: girls 11-12 age group
100 IM: 31st; 50 fly: 21st; 100 back: 13th; 100 breast: 22nd; 100 fly: 12th; 50 back: 17th; 50 breast: 31st.
Scherbenske named ICCAC Pitcher of the Week
The Iowa Community College Athletic Association (ICCAC) has named Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) baseball player Kolton Scherbenske the ICCAC Pitcher of the Week for Division II baseball for the week of Feb. 24-March 1.
Scherbenske, a redshirt sophomore from Rapid City and former Post 22 pitcher., threw all seven innings in a 4-1 win over Northern Oklahoma College-Enid in the first game of a doubleheader Feb. 29 at Enid, Okla. He scattered 10 hits and struck out 10 batters in improving to 1-0 in his third appearance of the season.
Thus far in 2020, Scherbenske has thrown 16 and a third innings and has a 3.86 earned run average. He has allowed 15 hits and nine runs, seven of which are earned. Scherbenske leads the DMACC staff with 19 strikeouts and has walked nine batters.
Keeble, Jarnagin earn all-regin honors
South Dakota School of Mines' Erica Keeble and Jayla Jarnagin earned Indoor Track and Field All-Region honors announced by U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA).
Keeble is a junior pole vaulter, won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor women's pole vault after clearing a height of 13-feet-7.25-inches. That height broke the meet and facility records (held at UCCS) as well as set a personal best and Mines school record. She has the top mark in the South Central Region and is sitting third in the country as the NCAA National Indoor Championships approach (March 13-14).
Jarnagin is a senior weight thrower, who finished second at the RMAC Indoor Championships after a toss of 57-7. Her top mark this season is 60-9.25, which broke her own school record and ranks her second in the South Central Region. That mark is also gives her the No. 18 spot in the nation.