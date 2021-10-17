Raiders begin post-Gruden era with 34-24 win at Denver

The Raiders appeared to have a season on the brink after Gruden resigned Monday night when it was revealed emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments directed at several people in the NFL.

But the Raiders didn't seem one bit bothered by the chaos as they moved into a tie atop the AFC West with the Chargers, who were throttled 34-6 by Baltimore.

Crosby was in on five sacks, one of which came just before halftime, right after the Raiders took a 17-7 lead on Carr's 31-yard touchdown toss to running back Kenyon Drake when linebacker Alexander Johnson never turned his head. Drake hauled in the pass and tiptoed down the Raiders sideline, capping a five-play 82-yard drive that took all of 31 seconds.

“In this business there’s always crazy things going on, especially with the Raiders,” Crosby said. "There’s no mistake about it. Ever since I got here there’s always things going on. These guys we have in this building are resilient, from the coaching staff to the players to the trainers, everybody has a positive outlook on this organization.