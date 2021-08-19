Raiders' Olson earns 1,000th career victory

Rapid City Stevens girls’ and boys’ head tennis coach Jason Olson reached his 1,000th career win with three victories on Thursday.
Olson, who has coached the girls’ squad for 25 years and the boys for 23, passed the 1,000 win threshold when the girls earned a trio of victories in Brandon.
“I have been so lucky,” Olson said. “This is my 23rd year as the boys coach and my 25th season with the girls’ program. Combined between the two I have had so many amazing seasons, and I have been so lucky to have so many great athletes in that time.
"When I started I didn’t imagine anything like this. It is an accomplishment and it is about longevity and again, couldn’t have happened without so many talented athletes.”
In his near 50 seasons of combined coaching, Olson has had a large group of talented individuals on both the girls and boys side of competition.
A fact Olson didn’t overlook as he named more than a few.
“We’ve had so many individual state champions and so many great players over the years,” he said. “Billy and Corey Paluch come to mind, JJ Schultz and Gib Moyle. Jack Hamburg, Michael and Chuck Tang, Dawson Segrist, Ryan Chalberg, Martin Kappleman, Mitch Martin and Matt Jackson. So many amazing players on the boys’ side.”
“On the girls’ side, we had Taylor Messinger, Whitney Hanley, Sydney Moyle and Vanessa Wittenberg. These players that have played for me in the past, they have played so well and that’s what this program is all about.”
Olson also mentioned the opportunity to coach his son Trae, who won a couple of state titles for the Raiders. He said it was one of the best things about coaching and it is something he won’t forget.
Even though top talent has come and gone from the program over the last 25 years, the team is always in contention. Including last season, when the Stevens girls almost defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln for the AA team title.
“We have been so lucky to be so solid over the years,” Olson said. “Last year’s group was special as well and we were so close to upsetting Sioux Falls Lincoln for a state title. If you look at my 47 seasons, we have been first or second in a majority of those.”
Although winning is a big part of the program, the team aspect of things sometimes outweighs the individual.
And sometimes, it is about having fun and building a great program that new players want to join.
“It is all about the team aspect,” he added. “You can ask these kids and they would trade in individual wins for team titles. On this team, you are just as important, no matter where you rank on the team. The bottom line is, we try to make it fun. You make it a fun program so kids want to play here.”
The Raiders kicked off the day with an 8-1 victory over Brandon Valley, defeated Watertown 9-0 and shut out Brookings, 9-0.
Ali Scott went 3-0 on the day for Stevens in Flight 1, defeating Michaela Jerke of BV, 10-7, Ellie Zink of Watertown (10-3) and Brookings’ Tristina Ting (10-0).
Abby Sherrill earned a trio of singles wins in Flight 4 as she cruised past Claire Siverhus of Brandon (10-0), Leyla Meester of Watertown (10-0) and Heather Rudd of Brookings (10-0).
Rapid City Stevens (5-0) will be back in action at the Rapid City Invite on Thursday.