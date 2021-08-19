Raiders' Olson earns 1,000th career victory

“On the girls’ side, we had Taylor Messinger, Whitney Hanley, Sydney Moyle and Vanessa Wittenberg. These players that have played for me in the past, they have played so well and that’s what this program is all about.”

Olson also mentioned the opportunity to coach his son Trae, who won a couple of state titles for the Raiders. He said it was one of the best things about coaching and it is something he won’t forget.

Even though top talent has come and gone from the program over the last 25 years, the team is always in contention. Including last season, when the Stevens girls almost defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln for the AA team title.

“We have been so lucky to be so solid over the years,” Olson said. “Last year’s group was special as well and we were so close to upsetting Sioux Falls Lincoln for a state title. If you look at my 47 seasons, we have been first or second in a majority of those.”

Although winning is a big part of the program, the team aspect of things sometimes outweighs the individual.

And sometimes, it is about having fun and building a great program that new players want to join.