 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raiders roll

Raiders roll

  • Updated

The Rapid City Raiders took the field on Saturday afternoon and upset the No. 3 team in the state with a 43-33 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt. See the complete story in today's sports section and see extra photos and video highlights at www.rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News