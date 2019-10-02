Trout

A fisherman at Chadron State Park holds a recently caught trout before releasing it back into the pond. Nebraska Game and Parks will stock rainbow trout in the Panhandle in early October

 Record file photo

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will stock rainbow trout in the Panhandle in early October.

Stockings of trout from the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery in Dundy County are scheduled for Oct. 2 at Morrill north (1,350 trout), south (400) and middle (450) ponds, Oct. 3 at Alliance’s Laing Lake (1,500), and at Bridgeport State Recreation Area’s northwest lake on Oct. 3 (500) and Oct. 8 (900). The Scottsbluff zoo pond (900) also will be stocked Oct. 8.

Lakes in other parts of the state will be stocked later as water temperatures cool.

To view Game and Parks’ fish stocking reports, go to OutdoorNebraska.gov/FishStockingReports/.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0