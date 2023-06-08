The Rapid City Regional Airport will hold an open-house public meeting to discuss the new airport’s new ground transportation program at the City of Rapid City Council Hall Chambers, 300 Sixth Street, Tuesday, June 27 at 2:30 p.m.

An airport ground transportation program can significantly impact airport operations. One of the primary benefits is improving the passenger experience, according to RAP. A well-planned program can reduce wait times, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance overall accessibility, resulting in a more enjoyable travel experience for passengers.

The meeting aims to offer guidance concerning the plan, addressing operator concerns that were previously raised to the airport administration. Taxi, rideshare, shuttle, and limo services are encouraged to attend.

Notice is further given to all individuals with disabilities that this open house informational meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the meeting should submit a request to Megan Johnson at (605) 791-6784. Please request accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.