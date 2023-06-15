Effective this weekend, the downtown parking structure will open up an additional 25 parking spaces due to continued progress on the facility’s renovation project by contractors.

Officials with the City’s Community Development Department indicate the 25 parking spaces are part of the leased parking area of the parking structure, and a permit is required to park in this area between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside of these hours, the area will be available for free parking to the public. City parking enforcement staff will be in contact with all permitholders with more information on the transition.

The structure was first opened to partial access beginning with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The access is being expanded with more than two dozen additional spaces available for parking, primarily on the first level and first level ramp

In addition, City officials indicate both the Fifth Street and Sixth Street entrances to the facility will open to public access this weekend. Both stairwells will remain closed to access.

“The contractors continue to make very good progress,” said Parking Operations Manager Anna Gilligan. “This is great news that we are able to open up more of the structure to parking as renovation work continues.”

The project began in January is scheduled for completion this fall. The public is also reminded to drive with caution and at reduced speed through the parking structure’s access areas due to continue work and the presence of construction equipment.

City officials also remind the public of additional options for public parking during evening hours, weekends and holidays:

The City Hall parking lot at 300 Sixth Street

The City-leased parking lot to the east of the Stockgrowers Building, 400 block of St. Joseph Street

The City-leased parking lot behind First National Bank near Apolda Street and Seventh Street

The City-leased parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street to the east of Bob’s Shoe Repair

The public is reminded not to park in private business lots.

The project includes needed repairs and renovations to the parking structure, including improvements to the structural integrity of the facility and improving the ramp’s stairwells.