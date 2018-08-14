The 2016 football season for the Rapid City Christian Comets was a low for the program. With only two seniors on the roster with no experience, coach Ron McLaughlin gave a heavy dose of playing time to a group of sophomores, and the team went 0-8.
Now those sophomores are seniors, and after a 4-5 2017 season that featured a playoff game, that group is ready to show Class 9AA in South Dakota what the school on Hart Ranch can do.
“I promised them two years ago that it was going to get better. We were basically a J.V. team playing a varsity schedule, I didn’t have any upper classmen, and I think this year it could promise to be even better,” McLaughlin said. “They’re real special to me. (The seniors) are ‘lead together,’ there’s not one kid that has become the leader, they lead together, they watch out for each other. They’ve been a great group of kids to coach.”
This was the season that was promised the group of eight seniors, five of which played considerably as sophomores, to be the year things got better. Quarterback Zane Schlabach is one of those players that remembers 2016 all too well, and he is excited for his senior season.
“We’ve just been building up to it, working towards this so year, it’s exciting,” he said. “It was great to get experience last year, go further and get into a playoff game. We’re just trying to have a better regular season this year, still go to the playoffs and see what we can do.”
If the Comets are going to make a run at the playoffs, McLaughlin said they will rely on the strength of their defense. Christian added former South Dakota School of Mines linebacker Ron Williams to its staff in the offseason, something senior Sawyer Corr said has already made the unit better.
"He really flies around," Corr said with a smile about Williams' energy at practice.
Offensively, McLaughlin thinks Christian will be able to throw the ball more this season than it has in the past.
"On offense we’re throwing the ball and catching the ball better than we ever have," he said. "We do a lot of everything, we’re not like some of our opponents where we run two or three different plays. I run a lot of different formations, so we do a lot of different things. If we can run I want to run, but we’re going to be able to pass a lot better too."
As senior-heavy as Christian is, there is also a lot of youth in the Comet program. Nine freshman are also on the roster, and McLaughlin said one of the middle school practices recently was full.
“Were everyone thinks football is going away, it’s not,” he said. “Our school is close to the point where it’s 11-man, so we need to have big classes. Just learning under this group of seniors that are battle ready, they’ve been in the trenches for two years now, it’s very important.”
It’s a battle tested group that McLaughlin, who coached the middle school team for eight seasons before taking over the varsity program, knows very well. He has coached the group of seniors since they were in middle school with the exception of their freshman year.
But it isn’t just the seniors who he’s gotten to buy in. A four-win improvement from last season has got other players believing that the Comets can make some noise.
What kind of noise, McLaughlin isn’t sure. When the school was putting together the game-day program for the football games and asked him to put together a win projection, all he said was he wanted to improve on last season.
“I coach a little differently than the guys in the past, we have a lot of fun out here, and we do a lot of different things,” he said. “I think they’ve bought into what we’re trying to do here. We want to do things really well we want to compete, and we do want to win. That’s our goal, improve on last year.”
Schlabach was a little more optimistic, saying he’d like to see Christian go 7-1 in the regular season and possibly win a playoff game.
Fellow senior Tanner Fifte wasn't in the business of predicting wins and losses, but said he is optimistic about the season because this team has put more work in than any he's been a part of during his high school career.
"Build off some of the momentum that we had from last season, hopefully it comes into this season," he said. "I think we’ve been working the hardest we ever have."
Christian opens the season Aug. 24 on the road against New Underwood.