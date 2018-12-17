At the Rapid City Council meeting Monday night, the council approved raising fees for ambulances, cemeteries, parking permits and a host of planning and development services, including application fees for tax-increment financing districts and annexations.
The vote, 9 to 1 with Alderman John Roberts in opposition, came nearly a month after a Nov. 19 decision on the proposal was delayed after the council demanded justification for the fee hikes from city staff. No one from the public spoke against the proposed fee hikes on Monday night.
The most-vocal councilmembers at that November meeting appeared satisfied Monday with city staff’s response to their previous concerns. Alderman Jason Salamun thanked staff for “going back and providing the justification that we requested,” while Alderman Ritchie Nordstrom said the city’s data offered “a good, solid rationale” for the fee hikes.
Much of the data and analysis presented to the council was straightforward and involved multiplying the number of staff hours spent on a particular service with the hourly wage of the staff. The resulting figure represented the cost to the city for providing the service and then was compared to the current fees. The gap between the cost to the city and the fee charged was highlighted using a “percent cost recovery,” or the fee divided by the cost to the city. None of the recovery percentages exceeded 100 percent and with the new fee structure and most ranged between 60 and 95 percent.
The estimated costs to the city were conservative, city planner Vicki Fisher said. In a Journal interview two weeks ago, Mayor Steve Allender noted those estimates didn’t include any costs other than staff time.
The council will likely consider more fee hikes in the near future. In the fall, the city council rejected raising building-permit fees during the city’s annual budget hearings. Community Development Director Ken Young has said those proposed hikes will be brought before the council again soon.
The rejection came after Rapid City’s building community criticized the proposal and said the fee hikes would be passed onto consumers, which would make it more difficult to build affordable housing.
In other action, the council:
- Authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to harvest, or hunt, 250 deer in an effort to control the urban deer population. Deer have been harvested since at least 1996, according to city documents, and this year will be the largest harvest since 2010. Over the past five years, it has fluctuated from between 100 and 150 deer. Meat will be processed and donated to Feeding South Dakota. Sportsmen Against Hunger and Black Hills Sportsmen will again assist in the processing costs, contributing around $9,000.
- Approved a resolution writing off 2,676 ambulance bills worth more than $1.7 million the city has deemed uncollectible. The bills date back to 2006, with almost 98 percent of them uncollectible because they’ve either passed the state’s six-year statute of limitations or because the person who owes the money has died without an estate. Bankruptcy, incarceration and mandatory adjustments from Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements comprise the rest. Mayor Steve Allender has said the city ambulance service, on average, recovers just 50 percent of what it bills annually.
- Authorized city staff to sign a lease agreement with the NA3HL Hockey League that effectively communicates the city’s support for a hockey team to relocate to Rapid City and use Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. The hockey league consists of players between 16 and 20 years of age looking to showcase their talent and vie for college hockey scholarships. A team from Niagara Falls, New York, named the Powerhawks is exploring the possibility of moving to Rapid City. Equipment and ice time is paid for by the team, and players receive no salary and stay with host families. Currently, the league has teams in Gillette and Cody, Wyoming, and five teams in Montana. Rapid City Recreation Division Manager Doug Lowe said the process of relocation is still in the very early stages.
- Approved two items tied to city-employee salaries for 2019. The city and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO (AFSCME) union have agreed to a wage increase of 1.25 percent, effective Jan. 1 as well as a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) wage increase of between 1 and 3 percent, effective July 1. The COLA adjustment will be equal to 25 percent of the city’s sales-tax revenue growth percentage in 2018, which has yet to be determined. AFSCME and non-union city employees will both receive the COLA raise. Employees in police and fire department unions will not.
- Acknowledged the city’s sales-tax collections for October, which came in at $2,374,415, a 1.5 percent increase compared with collections in October 2017. For the first 10 months of 2018, collections are up 2.3 percent compared with 2017, at $23,435,068.
- Authorized the Rapid City Police Department to apply for a grant from K9s4Cops, a nonprofit organization. If awarded, the grant would provide funds to the department for the purchase of a new police dog, which typically costs between $10,000 and $15,000. The department retired one of its oldest canines, Jackson, this past summer.