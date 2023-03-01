After half a dozen supportive public speakers and nearly 10 minutes of impassioned dialogue by Ward 1 representative Pat Jones Wednesday, Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee passed 4-to-1 a resolution to oppose South Dakota's proposed social studies standards.

The resolution will be brought before the full Council on Monday night for further debate and a vote.

Jones said he brought the resolution forward after a concerned citizen reached out, after which City Attorney Joel Landeen had it properly formatted.

An educator for more than 30 years, Jones spoke from his experience, saying "everything about this new proposal is wrong."

"This thing is 10 miles wide and one inch deep," he said, referring to the 130-plus-page document that lists content standards for all grades in detail.

Jones cited several accounts of local opposition, including a letter penned by Elevate to the review board and the unanimous vote against the standards by the Rapid City Area School Board. The South Dakota Education Association also questioned the standards' appropriateness for different age groups.

Six Rapid City residents took to the podium during public comment, five of which spoke out in support of the resolution. Included in those speakers were several former local educators. The first speaker, Carol Merwin, spoke out about the potential closure of Canyon Lake Elementary School.

Former teacher Linda Lea Viken called the proposed standards "overwhelming," citing the increase in the number of standards from 24 in 2015 to 95 in the current proposal.

"In addition, there's 127 topics for the kindergarten — just the kindergarten one — that has to be taught to the students in the 170 days of school," she said. "What it would mean is no in-depth at all and really filled with memorization... there's really a tilt to not have the students have any critical thinking."

Other speakers are worried about the impact to teacher hiring and retention — something already proving difficult for RCAS — the potential damage to economic development and concerns about the private, Christian institution that exercised major influence over the standards.

Armstrong, Nordstrom and Roseland all provided comments in support of the resolution.

Jones' resolution garnered committee support from everyone except Ward 3 Council member Jason Salamun, who said he's a strong supporter of education and wasn't "for or against anything."

"I don't think the City Council is the appropriate body," Salamun said. "We do it for this, we're going to have to do it for a lot of other things, and I don't like the precedent that it sets."

Salamun said the school board, state educators and legislators should be the ones to work with parents on something that works for everyone.

After the meeting, Jones told the Journal he obviously disagrees with Salamun's take, saying it's a big issue that impacts thousands of children and will cost millions of dollars.

In August 2022, the Rapid City Common Council voted 7-2 to support a resolution opposing a proposed mining project near Jenny Gulch. That resolution was brought forward by Armstrong; Roberts and Lehmann voted against. Similar to that resolution, Jones admits his "has no legal teeth."

"When the two main taxing entities of Rapid City — that being the Rapid City Area Schools and the City of Rapid City — when all those elected leaders come together collectively and say, 'Hey, we represent the city in many different ways, [and] if we are all against it, that's a very powerful message of support," he said.

Monday's Council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in chambers at City Hall, 300 Sixth Street.

The proposed social studies standards are available here: