A program that balances the deer population in town and provides much-needed meat to Feeding South Dakota has harvested a record 7,088 lbs. of deer meat this winter.

Rapid City's deer management program began in 1995 to mitigate vehicle collisions, property damage and public safety issues that arise from having the wildlife in close proximity with humans.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks approved 250 deer tags this winter, with a total of 237 deer harvested. None of those 237 tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. The hunt began in January and was wrapped up the following month.

All of the meat was donated to Feeding South Dakota.

"This program is a win-win for the community," said City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson. "It’s an opportunity to donate meat to people in need and it’s an effective way to manage deer in the city limits at a safe and healthy level."

The program operates through a partnership between the City, Black Hills Sportsmen and Sportsmen Against Hunger. The sportsmen groups provide significant funding for the processing costs that allow the meat to be donated.

In 2022, 6,401 lbs. of meat were donated from 240 deer. Since 2014, more than 1,700 deer have been removed under the program.