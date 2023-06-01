City officials announced Thursday the downtown parking structure will remain open to partial access as renovations continue on the facility.

The structure was first opened to partial access for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Crews from SECO Construction — the project contractor — have made sufficient progress on the current phase of the renovation project to allow parking on the lower level of the structure throughout the remainder of the construction project.

“This is very good news,” said Parking Operations Manager Anna Gilligan. “We appreciate the public’s patience and the great work of the contractors to open the structure to limited parking ahead of schedule.”

Gilligan says metered parking on the lower level will be $1 per hour. With continued work and equipment inside the structure, the public is advised to drive with caution and at reduced speed through the parking area. The stairwells remain under construction and remain inaccessible to the public.

City officials remind the public of additional options for public parking during evening hours, weekends and holidays:

The City Hall parking lot at 300 Sixth Street

The City-leased parking lot to the east of the Stockgrowers Building, 400 block of St. Joseph Street

The City-leased parking lot behind First National Bank near Apolda Street and Seventh Street

The City-leased parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street to the east of Bob’s Shoe Repair

The public is reminded not to park in private business lots.

The downtown parking structure project began in January and is estimated for completion in late fall. The project includes needed repairs and renovations to the parking structure, including improvements to the structural integrity of the facility and improving the ramp’s stairwells.