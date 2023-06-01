Due to conditions of local trails caused by recent rainstorms, Rapid City’s Sustainability Committee has extended the Earth Day Trail Challenge through June.

The 40-day event was originally set to expire this week.

The Rapid City Earth Day Trail Challenge tasked the public to hike each of three local trails: Birdhouse on the Skyline Wilderness Trail System, Founders Valley on the Hansen-Larson Memorial Trail System and the Nature Trail at the Outdoor Campus West.

Along each trail, hikers will find a Rapid City Earth Day Trail Challenge sign and are asked to take a selfie with the sign in the photo. Hikers can show the selfies and pick up a Rapid City Earth Day pin at the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ Outdoor Campus West during normal business hours through June 30.

As part of the challenge, hikers are also encouraged to pick up any litter or garbage encountered on the trails.

For more information and links to the trail maps, visit rapidcitysustainability.com.