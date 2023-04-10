Recent snow storms forced cancellation of the April 1 City Parks and Recreation’s Easter egg hunt, but staff decided to help out the Easter Bunny and provide area youth with one final opportunity to chase down Easter eggs.

The egg hunt is rescheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m. The Easter egg hunt will take place between the Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena at 125 Waterloo Street.

The event is open to children ages 10 and under and participants should bring their own basket.

“The Parks and Rec staff want to help out the Easter Bunny and make sure all the leftover eggs are given out,” said Special Event Coordinator Lindsey Myers. “It should be a fun and exciting event.”

Myers hopes the egg hunt becomes an annual event for the City.