Roosevelt Park in Rapid City is set to host an egg-cellent Easter celebration on Saturday, April 1.

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 125 Waterloo Street, between the Roosevelt Swim Center and Ice Arena, at 10 a.m. Hundreds of eggs will be hidden; the hunt is open to youth ages 10 and under.

"We are excited to be hosting this event and it should be a lot of fun," said Lindsey Myers, city parks and recreation specialist for city events. "Bring your kids and their baskets as there will be a lot of eggs and a lot of candy surprises."

Myers is hoping the event will become an annual one for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Box Elder is hosting their Spring Fest and annual Hop With A Cop on Saturday, April 1 at the Bandit Ball Fields. The Easter egg hunt is open to kids 12 and under, but there's plenty of fun for the whole family to enjoy, from food trucks to bouncy castles, cotton candy and face painting. You can try your luck on the Strider bike course and get your picture with the Easter Bunny. Fun runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's the 11th year for the Easter Egg Hunt at the Western Dakota Antique Club Grounds, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. The hunt will be divided into age brackets and is open to kids 10 and under. The Kiddie Train will also be running, weather permitting. The antique club grounds are located at 13380 Alkali Road in Sturgis.

If you can't make it out this weekend, the Sturgis Optimist's Club will host their Easter egg hunt next Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. More than 3,500 eggs will be hidden at Sturgis City Park, with three age divisions (0-3, 4-6, 7-9) set to hunt. There's also a golden egg hidden for each division, with the finder receiving a super Easter basket.