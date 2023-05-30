The Rapid City Fire Department took to the streets last week to collect donations for muscular dystrophy, and the community showed their support by donating more than $58,000 in just three days.
Fire Chief Jason Culberson said they are amazed every year with the support they receive.
”100% of the money goes to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and we are proud to be able to help those fighting neuromuscular diseases,” he said. “We have a generous community. We often see you on your worst day, so to be able to converse with the public in a positive manner and hear words of encouragement is very uplifting to the men and women who do this job.”
For almost 70 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected money as part of the Fill the Boot program. These critical funds go towards transforming the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
People are also reading…
- Already the fastest in South Dakota, Simeon Birnbaum sets sights on national records
- A private luxury ski community in the Black Hills is undergoing a massive renovation
- Body found in drainage ditch Sunday identified as missing Duane Yellow Cloud
- 20-year-old Rapid City man accused of kidnapping 88-year-old woman
- Police: Child shot during shooting on East Signal Drive
- Simeon Birnbaum goes out with a bang, shatters state meet record in final high school race
- Go outside to brighten your outlook and boost your health
- Police ID suspect in child shooting Friday
- Spearfish's Gretchen Adamski shows guts, wins state pole vault title while battling injury
- Elijah Hoyt signs to play college football after taking up the sport last year
- Birnbaum continues perfect week at state meet with 2 more titles on Day 2
- RC Animal Control sees “insane” number of bite calls, prompts leash law reminder
- State Track Preview: West River athletes in title contention
- New plans for old Rapid City Shopko building
- Rapid City Council candidates address city issues and ward priorities
All of the proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!