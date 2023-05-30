Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Rapid City Fire Department took to the streets last week to collect donations for muscular dystrophy, and the community showed their support by donating more than $58,000 in just three days.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson said they are amazed every year with the support they receive.

”100% of the money goes to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and we are proud to be able to help those fighting neuromuscular diseases,” he said. “We have a generous community. We often see you on your worst day, so to be able to converse with the public in a positive manner and hear words of encouragement is very uplifting to the men and women who do this job.”

PHOTOS: Rapid City Fire's annual Fill the Boot fundraiser Close Rapid City firefighter Mat Kahler collects donations outside Safeway on Mountain View Road Wednesday. Rapid City firefighter Mat Kahler holds a sign for their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser outside Safeway on Mountain View Road Wednesday. The donations will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Rapid City firefighter Casey Morgan collects donations for their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser on the corner of Mountain View Road and Canyon Lake Drive Wednesday. The donations will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Rapid City firefighter Mat Kahler collects donations for their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser outside Safeway on Mountain View Road Wednesday. The donations will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Rapid City firefighter Casey Morgan collects donations for their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser on the corner of Mountain View Road and Canyon Lake Drive Wednesday. The donations will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Rapid City firefighter Casey Morgan collects donations for the annual Fill the Boot fundraiser on the corner of Mountain View Road and Canyon Lake Drive Wednesday. The donations will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Rapid City firefighter Mat Kahler holds a sign for their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser outside Safeway on Mountain View Road Wednesday. The donations will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Rapid City firefighter Mat Kahler collects donations for the annual Fill the Boot fundraiser outside Safeway on Mountain View Road Wednesday. The donations will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Rapid City firefighter Casey Morgan collects donations for their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser on the corner of Mountain View Road and Canyon Lake Drive Wednesday. The donations will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Rapid City firefighters Bryan Strader, left, and Ben Hickel collect donations for the annual Fill the Boot fundraiser outside Safeway on Mountain View Road Wednesday. Rapid City firefighters Bryan Strader, left, and Ben Hickel collect donations for their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser outside Safeway on Mountain View Road Wednesday. The donations will support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. +10 +10 +10 +10 +10 +10 +10 +10 +10 +10

For almost 70 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected money as part of the Fill the Boot program. These critical funds go towards transforming the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association.