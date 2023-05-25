The Rapid City Fire Department collected $20,486 on day one of the annual ‘Fill The Boot’ drive Wednesday.
“WOW! You are amazing, Rapid City!” the RCFD wrote in a Facebook post. “THANK YOU! We'll be out again [Thursday] and [Friday]! Every penny goes to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Help us Fill The Boot!”
For almost 70 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected money as part of the Fill the Boot program. The Rapid City Fire Department Local 1040 will be continuing this long-standing tradition as crews work to ‘Fill the Boot’ to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
‘Fill The Boot’ continues Thursday and Friday in the following locations: Walmart on North Lacrosse Street, Walmart on Stumer Road, Family Fare on East Saint Patrick Street, Safeway on Mountain View Road, and the Omaha Street and West Boulevard Intersection.
Participants can also donate online at filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/rapidcityfire.
Last year, Rapid City had a record-breaking boot drive, collecting more than $66,000 for MDA in just three days, beating their previous all-time record set in 2017 by $4,000.
