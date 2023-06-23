The Rapid City Fire Department won the 18th annual Guns-and-Hoses Blood Drive this week, topping the Rapid City Police Department by just 12 donors, 273 to 261.
The competition now stands at nine-to-nine.
"Thank you so much to everyone who came out and donated at the 18th Annual Guns-N-Hoses Blood Drive, no matter what team you chose!" the RCFD said on Facebook. "Truly saving lives! Always a good time with our friends at the Rapid City Police Department!"
The event began Tuesday with a firetruck pull competition between the two departments, which the RCFD also won.
Darsha Dodge is the City Editor of the Rapid City Journal. Contact Darsha at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com.