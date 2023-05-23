The Rapid City Fire Department will be out on the streets Wednesday asking the community to fill their boots with cash to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

For almost 70 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community, one dollar at a time, as part of the Fill the Boot program. The Rapid City Fire Department Local 1040 will be continuing this long-standing tradition as crews kick off Fill the Boot to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Donations help MDA continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country and help continue funding life-saving research.

Crews from the Rapid City Fire Department will hit the streets with boots in hand asking the community to make a donation to MDA on Wednesday, May 24th, Thursday, May 25th, and Friday, May 26th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at:

Walmart on North Lacrosse Street, Walmart on Stumer Road, Family Fare on East Saint Patrick Street, Safeway on Mountain View Road, and Omaha Street and East Boulevard Intersection.

You can also support the campaign by donating online at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/rapidcityfire

“Rapid City Fire always displays an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need. They also lead the Midwest for most money raised in 2021 and 2022," says Regional Director of Fire Fighter Partnerships, Elizabeth Nelson. "We are so thankful for their continued commitment to cure neuromuscular diseases and to protect everyone on the frontlines in our community.”

Last year, Rapid City had a record breaking boot drive, collecting more than $66,000 for MDA in just three days. Beating their all-time record in 2017 by $4,000.