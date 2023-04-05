A strong winter storm brought more than a foot of snow to parts of the Black Hills Tuesday and solidified this winter as the second-highest snowfall to date on record for Rapid City.

According to the National Weather Service, Rapid City received 77.2 inches of snow this winter as of Tuesday — 25 inches above normal — and narrowly behind 2020, which had 78 inches by April 5.

"April is — on average — our second snowiest month of the year," said Susan Sanders, warning coordination meteorologist, NWS Rapid City. "So we really shouldn't be terribly surprised. We've had some pretty epic storms even in late April...I know at least two instances in fairly recent times that we've had snow in June."

Sanders explained that we've had a La Niña winter this year, which tends to be cooler and possibly — but not necessarily — snowier. The La Niña ended around March 9, transitioning into neutral conditions after a year-and-a-half.

"It's kind of a wild card," Sanders said. "Spring is so variable anyway, with the heating and the storm tracks, it's difficult to predict if we're going to have a wet or dry spring or somewhere in between, regardless of what the overall big pattern is."

Rapid City's average snowfall dips in December, January and February, she said, because the colder temperatures keep the air from being able to hold moisture. In the wintertime, those storms often come in from the northwest, tracking over mountains and ringing out any remaining moisture.

In the fall and spring, storm tracks tend to come much like Tuesday's did — from the southwest.

"They're coming out of the southwest, so they can pull up Gulf moisture," Sanders said. "They can bring that up here, but yet the temperatures are still cold enough for snow."

The highest totals from Tuesday's storm were in the southern Black Hills, with a report of 30 inches two miles west of Hot Springs. Most people expect the heaviest snow to fall in the northern Black Hills, she said, and it goes to show how a small shift in the storms track — just a few miles — can make a huge difference in the totals.

Unofficial reports show Spearfish received three inches or less, eight inches near Whitewood and less than six in Cheyenne Crossing.

"It's not just storm track, but it's a matter of wind direction, too," Sanders said, talking about the all-too-common upslope winds. "Typically when we have northwest winds, that's why we do have the heavier snow in the northern Hills...when the winds come more from the northeast, then that heavier snow can fall more on the eastern part of the Black Hills."

Drought conditions and runoff

This recent snowfall — both Friday and Tuesday — will likely help recover some of the drought-stricken areas of western South Dakota, with a portion of Fall River County in severe drought and mix of moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions across the rest of the area, according to National Weather Service hydrologist Melissa Smith.

"The nice thing is right now that our ground is no longer frozen," Smith said. "A lot of this snow is going to be able to go into the ground. The areas that still have frozen ground are mostly across northwestern South Dakota, and that was an area that didn't really receive a lot of moisture from this storm."

A new drought monitor map will be released Thursday.

According to Smith's calculations, the snow from Tuesday's storm had a snow-to-water ratio of 15:1, which means that for every 15 inches of snow, there's one inch of liquid water. The average in western South Dakota is 12:1.

Flooding from snowmelt is a concern when receiving such a large amount at once. Smith said going into this winter, many of the stream flows West River were below average because of the drought.

"The areas that have seen the most snowfall were actually the worst areas [for drought] across western South Dakota, so it should help a little bit," she said. "We could see some minor ponding of water, especially with the warmer temperatures we have coming...some ponding of low lying areas, or anywhere where the snow is in some of these low spots."

Smith said many of the areas receiving the most snowfall Tuesday actually missed out on significant moisture from previous storms this winter.

The snowiest year on record for Rapid City was 2008-2009 with a whopping 90.2 inches for the entire winter season. By April 5, 2009, we had only 75.5" of snow, but that season ended with the all-time record snowfall, because April alone had 30" of snow.