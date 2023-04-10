Rapid City's 52nd annual City-Wide Cleanup Week is just around the corner.

This year’s Cleanup Week is scheduled for April 17 to 21. Highlights include fees waived for disposal of many items at the Rapid City Landfill Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the annual community cleanup set for Saturday, April 22.

Last year, nearly 2,000 volunteers armed with plastic bags combed through parks, ditches, drainage areas, fence lines and neighborhoods picking up tons of trash. The City’s Solid Waste Division is organizing volunteer groups and individuals to help clean up public spaces.

The City will provide trash bags and interested groups are encouraged to email ria.hannon@rcgov.org to determine available spaces.

“We’re looking forward to another great Cleanup Week,” said Ria Hannon, City Solid Waste outreach coordinator. “We’ll have the landfill available Monday through Friday of Cleanup Week with fees waived for disposal of many items. Cleanup Week is always a great way to get rid of a lot of items that have piled up around the home, in the yard and in the garage.”

The relaxed fees will be available for private pickups, cars and small trailers Monday to Friday of Cleanup Week, but not commercial vehicles. All loads must be secured. The Landfill will not accept freon-based appliances or hazardous waste items and there will be a fee for disposal of tires.

On Saturday, April 22, Community Cleanup Day teams will collect trash and items and leave them curbside at their respective cleanup areas for collection. There will be no admittance to the Landfill for cleanup items on Saturday, only regular paid access from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s a great community service project for groups, especially youth groups and teams,” Hannon said. “It also a great opportunity for getting groups and teams from businesses together to spend a few hours during the week or on a Saturday morning cleaning up an area of town. It’s a great way to help clean up our community.”

For more information about Cleanup Week, contact the Rapid City Solid Waste Division at (605) 355-3496.