Rapid City will host the South Dakota Chess Scholastic Championship this weekend. The event will bring at least 76 of the state’s young chess players together to compete.

The chess championship begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn Downtown Rushmore. Students in kindergarten through grade 12 (from public or private school or homeschool) who are South Dakota Scholastic Chess members are invited to compete. Students can register for the championship until 5 p.m. Friday. Go to chessreg.com/sdsc to register, and go to chess4life.lpages.co/south-dakota-scholastic-k-12-chess-championship for more information about the event.

The students will compete for national positions to represent the state of South Dakota. Several expert chess players and multi-state chess champions will attend Saturday's chess championship, along with last year's South Dakota Chess Champion Arnold Denker.

The chess championship is not open for spectators or parents to observe. In conjunction with the chess championship to offer an activity for players’ parents, a March Matness all-day Pilates event will take place in The Board Room at Holiday Inn Downtown Rapid City. A series of four classes – two introductory sessions plus stretching and intermediate classes – will be offered throughout the day. The cost is $20 per session at the door, or $15 if registered by email at pilateswholebodysd@gmail.com.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats and water bottles. Go to PilatesWholeBody.com for more information about each March Matness class.