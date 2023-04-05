Rapid City Public Works officials have declared a downtown snow removal alert for Wednesday night.

The downtown snow removal alert applies to the multi-block boundary area of Fifth Street to West Boulevard and Kansas City Street to Omaha Street.

Street crews will plow curb-to-curb in the downtown core area. All vehicles must be removed from the affected area between the hours of 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. overnight or the vehicles will be ticketed and towed.

Cars must be removed to unplowed areas or moved elsewhere. City crews and contractors will be working from East Boulevard to West Boulevard Wednesday evening and overnight and will focus on the downtown core area during the alert period from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The City has issued four downtown snow removal alerts in recent years, most recently in February. More than 30 cars were towed and ticketed during the December snow removal alert period, but only a few cars were towed in February.

Downtown snow removal is usually scheduled in the overnight hours to minimize interaction with traffic and the removal of parked cars allows crews to remove snow curb-to-curb in the core.