While light rain fell from the sky, the beating of drums and traditional singing rose above steady Friday traffic as 100 people walked through Rapid City to bring awareness to the national and local crisis of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women.

The group consisted primarily of women. Several children sat in strollers or walked along. Some carried signs honoring the murdered or seeking help to find the still missing, others walked with a red handprint painted over their mouths — a symbol that's become synonymous with the movement.

"MMIW isn't something that just impacts our physical bodies. It is something that impacts our voices," said Amy Sazue, executive director of Remembering the Children at the Memorial Park Bandshell after the walk, which looped from the Memorial Park to Main Street and back by way of 7th Street.

Remembering the Children is a project with the goal "to honor the lives, memories, and spirits of the children and relatives" who died at the Indian Boarding School and the Sioux Sanatorium TB Clinic in Rapid City.

"I would like to say an encouragement to our community as a whole and especially our men to uplift the voices of women and to uplift the matriarchs and the women in this community who have carried the burdens of our society on our backs for a long time," said Sazue, who was one of several speakers.

The march was organized by the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, the South Dakota Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons and Where All Women Are Honored, a Rapid City nonprofit.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator Allison Morrisette said the event would not have been possible without community involvement.

Several other groups were represented at the march, including NDN Collective, an indigenous-led nonprofit in Rapid City; Maggie's House in Kyle, which provides help for young people who have aged out of foster care; the Friends of the Children He Sepa chapter, which provides Lakota mentorship to children; and Medicine Wheel Riders, a nonprofit group of Indigenous motorcyclists who support MMIW causes through group rides across the US.

According to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, May 5 was established as the day of awareness in honor of Hanna Harris, a Native American women who was murdered in Lame Deer, Montana on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in 2013. May 5 was her birthday.

In 2017, the Montana Congressional Delegation passed a Senate resolution declaring May 5 the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native American Women and Girls (MMIWG).

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Thursday recognizing the day as Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

Sen. Dusty Johnson supported a resolution in Congress to designate the day the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Gov. Kristi Noem also issued a statement recognizing May 5 as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day in South Dakota.

Regardless of wording, the purpose of May 5 is for the country and the state to turn its attention to the crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous persons.

The South Dakota Attorney General's 2021 crime report shows 31.6% of murder victims and 37.1% of kidnapping and abduction victims in South Dakota are American Indian or Alaska Native, despite the groups making up just nine-percent of the state's population — a statistic gravely highlighted with the recent murder of Serena Spider, a 26-year-old Native American woman who was shot and killed in Rapid City on Wednesday night.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 105 people listed on the South Dakota Missing Person's Clearinghouse. Of those 60% are Native American.

The Journal has previously reported on the crisis of missing children in Rapid City specifically. From the beginning of January 2022 to the end January 2023, 672 children were reported missing in the city.

Nationally, Native American women are more likely to be murdered or experience sexual assault or other violence than other groups. According to a National Institute of Justice (NIJ) study, 84.3% of Native American women have experienced violence in their lifetime. Just over 56% have experienced sexual violence.

Native American women living on reservations are 10 times more likely to be murdered than other women in the U.S., and murder is the third leading cause of death for Native American women, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Morrisette, the march served as a way for victims' families to come together and know they aren't alone.

PHOTOS: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Walk