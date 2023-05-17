In order to allow candidates for office a chance to clearly and concisely address some of the issues facing Rapid City, the Rapid City Journal reached out to all five candidates for mayor with the same set of five questions. The candidates each had two weeks to respond and were given a limit of 200 words per question.

Below, you’ll find their unedited answers (except for very minor changes made to comply with AP style and word count). The answers are entirely the words and opinions of the candidates, sent to the Rapid City Journal via email.

The Journal does not endorse any of the answers provided but has provided all of the unedited answers to inform the residents of Rapid City and give them the information needed to understand the candidates’ views and to make an informed decision.

All five candidates' answers are provided below in the order each appears on the ballot.

1. Why should people vote for you?

Ron Weifenbach: I have lived in Rapid City for 50 years. I have raised my family here, graduated from high school, received a degree from Black Hills State University in business. I have a CPA license that is currently inactive, I earned an MBA from Chadron State College, and I am most proud of my degree from the School of Hard Knocks! I served eight years in the S.D. Army National Guard and four terms on and off of the City Council. I have extensive management experience with large national companies and business ownership experience. I am a decisive leader that understands that acting and switching decisions if needed is by far the most effective way to obtain positive results. I have prepared myself to hit the ground running and understand the top issues of public safety, infrastructure and housing, and have a plan to face them head on. This is one of the differences between me and the other candidates. I am committed to putting my plan into action and am not concerned about personal consequences to myself; rather I am dedicated to keeping Rapid City a safe, beautiful place that we can all call home.

Laura Armstrong: I have served Rapid City for the past six years as a member of the City Council and worked with citizens of all backgrounds and political leanings to get things done. I was in leadership positions for four years, including two years as Council President. I am the daughter of a retired law enforcement officer, and I will make public safety a top priority. As a speech pathologist and local small business owner, I see the opportunities and challenges presented by Rapid City’s growth. I want to see my community grow in a smart, sustainable way so that our quality of life is maintained for everyone to enjoy.

Brad Estes: I am running for mayor because I want to serve Rapid City. My family and I moved to Rapid City in the early 90s from Wall. Rapid City has given us a safe place to raise our family and grow our business. We couldn’t have asked for a better place to live, and I want to provide leadership and service to our community. Now is my chance to give back. Secondly, I believe Rapid City is hungry for a mayor that comes from the private sector; someone like myself who knows what it’s like to take personal chances to create economic development for myself and my employees. Given the tremendous growth Rapid City is facing in the coming years, I feel that I am uniquely qualified to provide experience, leadership and a steady hand to address growth, public safety, infrastructure development and the issues facing our community.

Jason Salamun: Rapid City is my hometown and it would be my honor to serve as our next mayor. I’m grateful to draw from a wide range of leadership experiences including being a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving as Vice President of Operations and Strategic Services at Black Hills Federal Credit Union, and in my current role as Executive Pastor for Fountain Springs Church, where I oversee the staff and operations. Combined with my six years on the City Council, including as Council President, I hope you agree I am uniquely equipped to help lead Rapid City forward during this pivotal time. No one is more well-rounded and ready to serve. As your next mayor, we will prioritize public safety, promote a strong and resilient economy, and work together to build a brighter future for the next generation. I’m not running to simply win a mayoral race, I’m running to help Rapid City win. I’m well-aware this won’t be the result of politicians and elected officials alone. This is a shared vision of a community committed to being our best. Rapid City is where possibility lives and it would be my honor to serve as your next mayor.

Josh Lyle: I am what the people have been waiting for — a real conservative, with no political or private interests, no bias to rich or poor, committed to saving the middle class — as it is being dismantled — and someone with a vast business background that came from every walk of life — someone willing to put his entire life savings in order to give the people an option at a very critical moment! Someone that sees that our nation is under attack from the inside. Someone that knows the start of WWIII began with COVID. Then the mask. Then the jab. Then giving away $85 billion to the Taliban. Opening our borders, shuttling fugitives into our state and selling the children to sex traffickers. Bringing the Mexican Cartel that made $500 million in 2019 to $14 billion since the Biden Administration in drugs and sex trafficking. Derailing trains full of chemicals near water ways primarily in swing states and counties. Telling children there's 61 genders and sexual drag shows in our children's classrooms are okay. WWIII is here and our cities and states are under attack. Who will defend you? I see what is coming before the general public realizes it is here.

2. What is the biggest challenge Rapid City is facing and how will you address it?

Weifenbach: The biggest issue facing Rapid City is the recent surge in population and the ramifications of that growth. Spiking crime, aggressive panhandling, homelessness, streets in disrepair, failing infrastructure, home prices and low housing supply, and the low-level transparency for what is transpiring in the community have been magnified. To handle crime and panhandling, we will put police and private sector workers on the ground to deal with crime and social issues. Together they will identify those who need help and those who choose that lifestyle and then they will be treated accordingly. We will have each council member bring infrastructure priorities that affect their ward, and we will find ways to get them repaired. We will attack home prices by increasing supply through planning quality neighborhoods where the city participates in quality infrastructure, incorporating green spaces and removing red tape to better accommodate today's need and the needs of the future for housing. We will bring our website, data-gathering and data-sharing into the new era and will share this information freely with the public. We will gather data on all these issues and make decisions based on facts so our decisions will be driven by real-time information.

Armstrong: Increased crime and homelessness, lack of affordable housing, aging infrastructure, and an over-burdened and underfunded public school system are major concerns, but the impact of poorly planned growth makes all these challenges exponentially worse. We must take ownership and direction of our city’s expansion. I propose a 'Growth and Development Task Force' comprised of local citizens who live and work in our area to focus on three initial areas: infrastructure is a top priority. We should begin with implementing our Infrastructure Development Plan by protecting our water, extending the lifespan of our landfill, and replacing aging service lines. With emphasis on planning and development, we should partner with developers and focus on infill while avoiding urban sprawl. There must be affordable mixed-housing for seniors and the middle class. For our downtown businesses, priorities should include reducing crime and homelessness, and revisiting the feasibility of a Railroad Quiet Zone. We want businesses, locals, and tourists to all safely enjoy our beautiful downtown. We can implement mentoring and Early Learner programs within public schools, recognizing the correlation between increased academic success and the reduction of violent crime. If you want to reduce crime, be willing to invest in our public schools.

Estes: The biggest challenge we currently face is public safety. I am deeply concerned to see the increases in violent crimes, and its heartbreaking to see how young some of the people are who are committing these crimes. Our community will never reach its full potential until we can address public safety. Short term, we need to make sure our law enforcement has the tools and training to respond safely to dangerous situations. Our officers need to be safe and supported. The victims need to have access to resources, and our laws have to be enforced. Second, we have to start looking at long-term solutions because simply responding to more and more crimes is expensive and it’s not working. I believe this is going to require a serious commitment to our youth. The mayor has to provide leadership on this issue. We have some great partnerships between the city, our nonprofit and community groups, and our citizens to provide early intervention programs, mentorship programs, mental health services, and education so that young people in our community can grow up to lead successful lives.

Salamun: As I visit with neighbors in Rapid City, there’s no doubt public safety is of chief concern. As mayor, we will work together to strengthen public safety. This begins by supporting those who serve on the front lines in our police and fire departments. They deserve our deepest appreciation, respect, and support. They confront the symptoms of our cultural issues, and they need our help. As mayor, we will enforce the law. We’ve seen other communities allow theft to occur unchallenged, vandalism to go unenforced, and parks taken over by tent cities. Subsequently, the same communities often experience a rise in illegal drug use, violent crime, and a sense of lawlessness. Not here. Even as we grow, that will not be our story. Everyone is welcome here; crime is not. Our commitment to enforce the law is one side of the equation, the other side is whether or not our criminal justice system will hold people accountable for their actions. The good news is we have new leaders in public safety and I look forward to working together to address these challenges. I have no higher priority than the safety and security of the residents of Rapid City.

Lyle: Homelessness and crime; when the poor start going without the basics: food, shelter, transportation, communication, they turn to crime. Everyone is scared to address the compounding issue, which is the natives [specifically that come from the reservation and don't have an address or job here] to primarily get intoxicated, panhandle to get more booze and repeat. Homelessness and crime is in every city, but this specific situation has not been solved because no one wants to be labeled racist, because the problem is 95% a native issue. I don't have that problem, for the same reason I don't have a problem saying my mother was homeless. Did it hurt in 6th grade when Scott B. brought an article with my mom as the centerpiece of homelessness to class and make fun of me? Yes. I AM NOT AFRAID TO DO WHAT IS RIGHT! And with the crime, I will put on a bulletproof vest and talk to the gang leaders, and tell them to clean up their own act, or I will go in head first and start making a lot of arrests with our strong police department. I will make Rapid City the safest city in our great nation.

3. Do you think there is a unity problem in Rapid City and how will you address it?

Weifenbach: I think problems of unity come from a basic lack of information or lack of taking the time to inform or be informed. The best way to achieve unity is for people to embrace differences amongst their fellow community participants. Unity can be damaged by people failing to consider the ramifications of their actions upon others. My approach to building unity in the community is to embrace that which makes us different. Working with others to celebrate, not force others to understand why we see things may be different from one perspective to another. The governance role in unity is to promote opportunity for the understanding of cultural and political differences. The most effective way to increase unity is for each individual person to do what they can to promote unity as often as they can and work with others to set good examples and be role models. Mentoring young people is a good way to promote unity. There was an old saying: "each one, reach one; each one, teach one." If we continue to wait for government to solve these human issues, time will just pass us by and we will continue to just talk about them.

Armstrong: Yes, but the unity problem is widespread and not confined solely to Rapid City. I don’t believe that partisan politics should play a role in municipal government. I am known at City Hall and in the community as a unifier. I build bridges, heal divides, inspire people, and bring them together whether it’s for a unanimous city resolution or a community improvement project. I firmly support our Community Relations Commission and the work they do in Rapid City. It is important to have healthy, respectful discussions about culture and our differences. I am committed to listening and open to healthy, productive dialogue so that we can improve relations and unity. It’s how I served my six years on Council and it’s how I will lead as Rapid City’s next mayor.

Estes: There is no room for racism or hate in our community. I love Rapid City and I am so grateful for the sense of community that I have always felt here. But, I know that’s not everyone’s experience. Whether is political divisions or racial divisions, we can do better. I want every member of our community to feel valued, safe, and respected, even if we don’t agree on everything. During my terms on the City Council, one of the things I’m most proud of is my reputation as a consensus builder, and I did that by listening more than I speak. That’s the only way to address racism and exclusion in our community. As mayor, my door will be open. I am going to need the support of Native American community leaders to help guide me. I know we can do better if we work together, but first we need to listen to one another.

Salamun: Rapid City has a history of coming together in tough times. This includes rebuilding after the tragic 1972 flood, rallying to help save Ellsworth AFB from the base closure list, and helping our neighbors during Winter Storm Atlas. I believe this spirit of unity still exists in our community. Yes, we have our differences — but deep down, we all share a love for this special place we call home. In our culture, it’s become more common to treat one another as collective objects rather than as individual human beings. This is wrong. The truth is, every person is created in the image of God and has value, worth, and potential. Our founders confirmed this timeless truth in our Declaration of Independence stating, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal...” The more we drift from true north, the more divided we will become. Unity doesn’t mean uniformity. We all need to know when to stand our ground and when to seek common ground. If we are to come together, we need to get back to treating one another like human beings. This begins by being honest and showing respect. The mayor should lead by example.

Lyle: The unity problem also falls back to our crime and homeless problem downtown. The beautiful citizens of Rapid City do not come out of their home to enjoy downtown because they don't want to deal with harassment and rising crime. This keeps family and friends from gathering downtown, spending time at events and spending money at the small businesses [essentially hurting small business owners and primarily the middle class]. Once I have eliminated the homelessness to a safe place and provided options and programs to assist with mental health and addiction, I will start having local concerts every weekend of the summer and free ones at that! I will reach out to artists from Billings to Sioux Falls to Denver and whatever artist want to be recognized and see what the community is into.

4. What do you think sustainable growth in Rapid City looks like?

Weifenbach: Sustainable growth to me is quality growth in the community that meets the demands of today and into the future. To reach quality growth in our community will take a greater participation from the city, moving forward in a manner that addresses quality roads, water and sewer infrastructure and not continue to do as we always did. As the community attracts new members, we must continue to look at the growing demands for housing, roads, public safety, water, sewer, and landfill, and how the increasing demand will affect them over the next generations to come. Investment today will be less investment tomorrow. Building quality will take foresight and discipline to make sure we have quality educational systems, green space and buildings that will stand the test of time. The use of innovation and involving the public with transparency will help build bridges between the citizens and entrepreneurs who will build the future of Rapid City and help meet the needs of how we see our city in the future.

Armstrong: This is why the Growth and Development Task Force is necessary, to focus on infill while avoiding urban sprawl. Growth is inevitable, but we must do it in a smart and strategic manner that preserves the quality of life for our residents and businesses. The sustainability coordinator position, which I advocated for, will help us to achieve a more enjoyable, livable community. We must guide our expansion in a productive manner while being good stewards of our natural resources and historic landmarks.

Estes: To me, “sustainable growth” means balance of all the pieces we need to keep Rapid City moving forward through this growth cycle. Those pieces include things like land and infrastructure that allows for development, businesses with jobs at a variety of skill levels, workers to fill jobs for those employers, houses and neighborhoods for those workers to live in at various price points, and a city government that is forward looking. No matter where we are on that circle, sustainable growth requires us to be looking ahead. I don’t believe that it’s the City’s job to recruit or dictate the kinds of people or jobs that are coming here. The market will dictate that, and groups like Elevate can help facilitate it. As mayor, it will be my job to make sure we know which direction we’re planning to develop so that infrastructure in terms of roads, utilities and planning is in place when a housing development or a business knocks on our door. My experience as a builder and project developer makes me uniquely qualified to provide that leadership.

Salamun: The next decade and beyond will be transformative for the Rapid City region. The arrival of the B-21 mission and other efforts will bring continued growth to our community. The question isn’t whether or not we will grow. The question is this: will we grow better or will we grow worse? We should aim for healthy growth and work to get better, not just bigger. One way is to get back to basics and focus on providing essential city services. This includes investing more in infrastructure. It connects a community and is critical to strategic growth. From water to streets to fire stations to parks and more, it’s essential we budget more for capital improvement projects (CIP). How do we pay for it without raising taxes? One idea is to adjust the Vision Fund allocation and direct more toward our infrastructure budget. As Rapid City grows so does the Vision Fund. The upside is there’s margin to prioritize more investments in infrastructure improvements and still have Vision Funds available for quality-of-life projects. This is just one of the ideas that could position us to grow smarter and make the most of the opportunities ahead.

Lyle: Sustainable looks like this: as Mayor I will cut the red tape and stop purposely slowing construction! We are way behind and this city has not seen growth like this nor do they know how to deal with it because of the lack of experience. I have seen this in multiple cities. I watched Denver double in size from 2015 — 2020. Santa Barbara rapid growth from 2003 — 2012. The difference between the two, we have half of the year to make the same progress due to harsh winter conditions. As long as we are not over-building the supply has to meet the demand, simply economics. I know we are short-handed in the building department because all of the big companies cherry pick jobs [mean only take the big money jobs] and leave the like home or commercial owner high and dry. I will make the big companies take on X amount of job for the smaller home owner in order to get the bigger city contract jobs until more help arrives.

5. What do you think Rapid City could be doing differently?

Weifenbach: This list is not meant to be in any order, nor are they meant to be the only areas we can improve: build bridges between citizens and city hall with transparency; use new technology and innovation and evaluate how it could help the city, for example, snow and weather monitoring equipment; a complete level of transparency with everything that involves municipal government and making it easily accessible on levels of media; a more intense street and infrastructure repair plan; more collection of data for factual decision-making; more policing and private sector security walking the streets; personal accountability for individuals that continue bad behavior; a greater sense of pride in the community of arts and culture and the beauty of our city structures moving forward; listen to citizens to better address their concerns; make sure we are always looking at best practices when it comes to efficiency and effectiveness when it comes to delivering public services; we can be better stewards of public funds; stand up for our community when it comes to county and state issues that affect our city; and make sure we understand our role when it comes to our surrounding communities.

Armstrong: We can all agree Rapid City is not the same community it was even five years ago. Society, technology, and our demographics have significantly changed. For far too long, we kicked the can down the road and ignored our aging infrastructure, schools, and housing demands. We are now paying the price of not addressing those critical needs earlier. With the recent and fast paced growth, correcting these issues has become even more urgent. The city must review and modify ordinances, update and revise our zoning laws, and streamline our building codes. In addition, we need more citizen involvement in community projects. Join a committee, board or commission. Volunteer your time for a worthy cause. If we all work together as a unified force, our city’s growing pains can be overcome, and the quality of life that we love will be preserved for this generation and those to come.

Estes: Our roads and potholes are probably the most visible thing that we need to get to work on. We’ve continued to fall behind, and our existing neighborhoods are really starting to show the strain. We’ve not kept up. As mayor, I want to make this a priority in terms of funding, in terms of quality of new roads we’re building and finding a better way to repair roads so they last longer. Secondly, I think we can do better at developing land areas in an orderly manner so we don’t end up with empty spaces and sprawl. The City has to take a more aggressive leadership role in determining and planning for new neighborhoods. I want us to lead on which direction we want to grow, mitigating obstacles like water drainage issues, topography challenges and utility planning so we can be as efficient as possible. If we are going to get on top of housing and growth development, we have to do more on our land planning.

Salamun: Rapid City has a big heart. We are a compassionate and generous community. Over the years, we’ve supported numerous organizations and programs to help our homeless population. While well-intended, I’m concerned our efforts are having the opposite effect. There’s a difference between helping those who can’t help themselves and enabling those who won’t help themselves. For some, homelessness is a difficult situation and we should help them get back on their feet. For many, homelessness is a chosen lifestyle. Therein lies the problem. Our good intentions have made it too comfortable to choose that destructive path. As a community, we need to change our approach to homelessness. We’re called to love our neighbor, not enable them. Those who are truly homeless should be in shelters. Those who battle addiction should be in rehabilitation. Those with serious mental illness should be in treatment. Those who commit crimes should be in jail. Our donation dollars will dictate our direction when it comes to addressing homelessness. Rather than give randomly (or to professional panhandlers), let’s pool our resources toward productive and efficient organizations with proven results. As mayor, we will work together and approach the issue with wisdom, compassion, and common sense.

Lyle: Working together. Helping the less fortunate and cultivating a plan for what is coming. Try to become self-sufficient from the outside world. There is a fight for power in our country and if the DNC and elites will do anything to not lose to Donald Trump including a second pandemic. Just ask Bill Gates as he has called for the next one in 2025.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6. The voter registration deadline is May 22; early voting will also begin that day. Rapid City's municipal elections operate on plurality, meaning the candidate with the most votes will be declared the winner. There will be no runoff elections.

The new mayor will take office on July 3 at the Council meeting.