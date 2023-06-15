A lack of agreed-upon representation for the recount board and confusion over applicable state laws has Rapid City and Pennington County officials — and the mayoral candidates themselves — stuck waiting for resolution.

The Rapid City Council officially canvassed the votes from last Tuesday’s municipal election during a special session this week. Salamun claimed 32% of voters with 4,888 votes, topping Laura Armstrong by only 269 votes. Armstrong filed a request for a recount Thursday, June 8. Regardless of that pending request, the city is required to canvass the votes within seven days of the election.

City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie told the Journal early Wednesday afternoon out of three representatives needed for a recount board, only one representative had been solidified. The recount board should consist of one representative chosen by Laura Armstrong, one chosen by Jason Salamun, and a third party named by the city and agreed upon by both candidates.

“So far, we have not been able to get to that third person. And in addition, now, we have one individual who was appointed by one of the candidates [that] is no longer able to serve on it. So at this point, we have one out of the three individuals who can serve on the board.”

According to state law, a recount is supposed to be scheduled within 10 days of the request, but Ainslie said until the board is determined, it‘s impossible for them to truly schedule. It was originally planned for Thursday, June 15.

The disagreement over that third representative appeared to come from Armstrong, with Salamun telling the Journal that he had provided his candidate and had been open to the list of candidates for the third spot.

”We've done everything we were supposed to do, and we're just kind of waiting with the rest of the city,” he said. “I think Rapid City is ready to move forward, and I look forward to that as well.”

Laura Armstrong did not immediately return a request for comment.

In addition, some confusion arose over conducting the recount itself. Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler explained that the state recount statutes don’t apply to municipal and school recounts, so they’re unsure if the process will be the same as it was for recounts conducted last year for state legislative seats.

A guidebook was prepared from the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office and provided to the candidates, Ainslie said. Rapid City’s legal department is also reviewing the documents.

”I am anticipating that they will recommend a couple of variations,” Ainslie said. “There's also a couple points that need to be clarified that are still left open in that guidebook. So essentially, the first action of that board — once they convene — is to adopt the rules as to how the election recount will proceed.“

He anticipates the rules will be largely based on the election guidebook, but it’s unclear until the board votes.

One point needing clarification is how many ballots will be included in the recommended test runs. Beyond that, Ainslie said, there will likely be discussion on how the actual process of reviewing ballots will be conducted.

The cost of the recount will be dependent on how long it takes. The cost will be paid from the city’s general fund and will come out of the Finance Department’s budget. Ainslie said they had estimated if the recount took eight hours, the cost would be around $2,500.

Mayor Steve Allender said later Wednesday afternoon that the recount is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, June 22 after a “delay in communication“ from Armstrong.