Candidates for Rapid City mayor raised significantly more funds than previous election cycles — sometimes more than three times as much as incumbent Mayor Steve Allender raised during his 2019 campaign.

Campaign finance disclosures released this week show Brad Estes as the frontrunner for donations, totaling $135,595.12. By comparison, the 2019 candidates — current mayor Steve Allender and then-challenger Natalie Stites Means — raised less than $45,000 combined.

Estes' highest individual donors included $7,500 from himself and three separate $2,000 donations from family members. The "SoDak" Political Action Committee (PAC), which was created in March 2023, put $22,500 into Estes' campaign. The conservative Rushmore State PAC contributed $10,000.

Little information is publicly available about the SoDak PAC. Calls to the PAC's treasurer were not returned at press time. Campaign finance records for the PAC list its statement of purpose as "to assist South Dakota in getting qualified candidates."

The second largest fundraiser this campaign was Ron Weifenbach at $82,624 — including more than $1,700 in un-itemized donations of less than $100 each and more than $16,000 in donations from 36 individual donors. The "Friends of John Roberts PAC" dropped $40,000 into Weifenbach's campaign, the biggest donation by a PAC to a candidate in the mayoral race this year. Weifenbach's "Do It Right PAC," of which he is chair and treasurer, contributed $18,000 to his campaign. It was formed in September 2022 with the express purpose of promoting "experienced and conservative leadership."

Laura Armstrong had the most contributions from candidate committees and the third-highest donation total in the race with $72,680.03. Sioux Falls-based "Smith for Governor" PAC gave $1,000, while five other committees — "Stephenson for SD," "Darla Drew for State House District 34," "Liz Larson for South Dakota Senate," "Nesiba for Senate," and "Linda Duba District 15" gave between $150 and $500 each.

The only other candidate to have a contribution from other candidate committees was Jason Salamun, who donated $505.53 from his own City Council Committee. Salamun's campaign overall raised $66,261.02 from nearly 100 donors, including $10,000 from his grandmother. He also raised nearly $3,700 in un-itemized donations of less than $100 each.

Josh Lyle raised $38,772.49, the majority of which — $37,552.49 — was a loan from himself.

The biggest expenditures were generally for advertising: $71,399.86 for Estes, $62,296 for Weifenbach, $51.662.04 for Armstrong, and $40,679.40 for Salamun. Lyle's biggest expense was $30,850 spent on "services and expenses" for a professional filmmaker.

South Dakota's donation laws limit the amount an individual person or entity can contribute to Rapid City's mayoral candidates to $1,000; that cap is $10,000 when donating to a Political Action Committee. The candidate and their immediate family members can make unlimited contributions. PACs and political parties can donate unlimited amounts to candidates.

Money left over — in this case a grand total of $47,783.55 — follows the rules set out in South Dakota Codified Law 12-27-50 and can only be used for campaign-related purposes, expenses incidental to being or having been a public official, or given as a donation to other candidates, political committees or registered nonprofit charitable organizations.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place Tuesday, June 6. Early and absentee voting has begun. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day; a list of polling places can be found at pennco.org.