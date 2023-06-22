After 45 minutes of tense back-and-forth Tuesday night, the Rapid City Common Council directed the city to move forward with discussions about the potential sale of a parking lot in downtown Rapid City.

It took four substitute motions before the Council voted seven-to-three in favor of working with Elevate to negotiate a purchase agreement with Property Meld for the parking lot at 416 St. Joseph Street.

Nestled between the South Dakota Stockgrowers Building and Property Meld's current office, the 70-space lot has become a flashpoint for debate around downtown parking and the city's growth. It houses 108 parking permit holders and generates $60,000 in revenue for the city each year.

On May 1, Todd Gagne, co-founder of 11 Main LLC, which owns Property Meld's current space, presented a request to the Council to consider selling the lot for a planned expansion. Dubbed the "Meld West Campus," the area would hold 130 new employees, 16 condos, a taphouse, restaurant and 30 incubator spaces for startup companies.

A board of freeholders convened to determine the value of the property, approximately $900,000 — the upper end of the estimated range.

But the fast-paced discussion around the potential sale dredged up serious concerns from some local business owners and residents alike.

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association opposed Gagne's initial request, because removal of the stairwell and windows would most likely disqualify the building from being added to the Historic Register.

"How do you see that it's going to make it better by removing our parking?" said Doris Lauing, executive director, South Dakota Stockgrowers. "How do you feel it's going to make us better to disregard one of the oldest organizations in South Dakota, let alone the nation? We were formed in 1893, and we are the backbone at the heart and soul of Rapid City."

At the beginning of the meeting, Lauing called the potential sale "picking a winner and a loser," and asked the Council to grant a non-revocable, no-build, 10-foot easement to accommodate their windows and back stairwell. Several Council members talked about the easement being part of any potential agreement going forward.

The plan is also a concern for parking in an ever-expanding downtown. The Block 5 development ate up more than 150 spots less than a quarter mile from the St. Joseph Street lot in question.

Ward 1 Council member Pat Jones said the rushed process made him uncomfortable, believing it's not the right time to make such a move. Jones made a substitute motion asking the Council to delay any decision on potential sales until after the next parking study is completed sometime in late 2024.

"Kicking the can down the road" to delay a decision until after the parking study is complete is a possibility that should've been brought up to both the Stockgrowers and Property Meld, Laura Armstrong said.

Ritchie Nordstrom of Ward 2 made a motion that would've allowed the Stockgrowers to keep its stairwell and windows while placing the parking lot up for sealed bids, something he was proposing to complete in the coming weeks. It aimed to require bidders to submit project plans for the site to be evaluated along with the bid, something City Attorney Joel Landeen said would be complicated.

It would also be convoluted as-proposed, according to Landeen, because of public timelines for notification and an unclear mechanism for judging bids.

The motion was a compromise, but not a solution, according to Ward 3's Greg Strommen.

"We're just not at the right time for this type of proposal," he said. "It's not right to take away the parking that we have when we don't have a plan to replace it. And I don't have confidence that the city is going to have a solution for the parking problem that's already out of control. They already know we already don't have solutions for it."

Bill Evans of Ward 2 supported Nordstrom's motion, telling his fellow Council members to "stop being so provincial" and start looking forward, because Property Meld could pack up and move elsewhere.

You're either growing or you're dying, said Armstrong, who was outspoken in her frustration with transparency and communication in the process.

"The lack of planning, the lack of organization, the lack of communication, and the lack of transparency is disappointing," she said. "I just feel like this is a kangaroo court in this particular issue, and it's just very disappointing."

Armstrong mentioned the Legal and Finance Committee had asked the city to have these community conversations nearly two months ago. The city is looking for direction from the Council about what they want to see happen with the property — be it an open sale or sale to Property Meld or nothing — according to Landeen.

Both Armstrong and Ward 3 representative Jason Salamun agreed that how the process is playing out could've been done better.

Salamun said it was too important of a decision to rush and should be continued to the second Council meeting in July, after the new representatives take their seats.

"There's debate that we should have, but we're not really debating. So, I think we're still trying to iron out the details from the dais, where I think there's a lot of considerations at play. I think we should wait till the next Council gets in place. I think it's a long-term decision, and I think we should take our time to do it right," he said.

Ultimately the fourth substitute motion — made by John Roberts of Ward 4 — solidified the path forward. The Council should take a stand for or against, Roberts said, and after discussion with Landeen, made the proposal to work with Elevate and Gagne's group to hammer out a purchase agreement for later review by the Council. They will explore the easement during their negotiations, Landeen said, in hopes that may alleviate some of the Stockgrowers' concerns.

Lance Lehmann, Salamun, Nordstrom, Jesse Ham, Armstrong, Pat Roseland and Roberts all voted in favor of Roberts' motion, while Jones, Evans and Strommen voted against.

The new Council will take their seats on July 3; the parking lot issue is likely the first major one they'll contend with.