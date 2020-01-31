Rapid City needs to pass the school bond

As a community we have united behind projects such as the new arena, the Elevate group, and the Monument Health rebranding. We all look forward to the benefits of the B-21 bomber coming to our area. How do we attract (and retain) families and business to this region, with the optics that we are a community that does not believe in or values education and is hesitant to invest in our children’s futures? Time and again, I hear from constituents who have concerns about our deteriorating infrastructure. Certainly, our schools comprise a vital component of overall public infrastructure. This is where we grow minds and groom future leaders, which is a significant and proven investment in our community.