Rapid City officials are reminding residents it is illegal to discharge water from sump pumps into the City's sanitary sewer system and are advising residents to remove any connections to the sanitary sewer.

Such actions are contributing factors to sewer backups in many instances.

Sump pumps, which remove ground water from homes and businesses, should be discharged into yards, streets or the storm sewer, according to city officials. The sanitary sewer system is designed to convey only water from toilets, sinks, showers, dishwashers, and laundry machines.

If residents are found in violation of City ordinances they risk a fine of $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail.

Questions regarding sump pump discharge can be directed to the City Utility Maintenance Division at (605) 394-4163.