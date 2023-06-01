Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rapid City's decision to enforce permit rules at the Memorial Park bandshell could bring to an end a years-long program to provide Friday meals to the area's homeless at the venue.

Use of Memorial Park's bandshell has always required a permit, which costs $100 per event, according to City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson. But for years a group of volunteers, led by Lloyd Big Crow, Sr., has set up tables and handed out meals.

The bandshell has now become a centralized hangout location for Rapid City's homeless community, Mayor Steve Allender said, leading to increased cleanup by the City Parks Department and concerns for the area. They're forced to clean up human waste, graffiti and trash, he said, taking the area from a place for special events and making it an undesirable space right in downtown Rapid City.

The Friday meals are fine, Allender said, but intimidation, begging and erratic, drunken behavior are driving visitors away from that park.

"One hundred percent of the taxpayers are left with the cleanup and maintenance for all of this, and that's not fair," he said. "I don't feel like we have permission to obligate the taxpayers for things of this nature that just benefit a small group."

There is no memorandum of understanding between the city and Big Crow, who started feeding homeless relatives in Rapid City in 2018, which eventually grew into regular community meals centered at the bandshell. They serve around 100 people a week — double that in the warmer months. Big Crow said they understand it isn't the city's responsibility to care for the homeless, which is part of why they took it on — to get people out of that situation.

Big Crow's group does a "good job" and "takes pride" in cleaning up after themselves, Anderson said, but the need to pressure wash the area almost daily gets in the way of the parks department's other work.

"It's been a tough one on our guys too, you know, because you want to be compassionate...you want to be helpful and we want to do the right thing," Allender said. "You spend most your time cleaning up after somebody that shouldn't be there in the first place...it's a drain on that and on the guys."

Allender said those doing the meals get to feel good about themselves and might not be able to see it from the city's perspective. Big Crow disagreed, and said they only publicized it in the beginning to create awareness. Now, he said, they're doing it because it's a need. The two agree and disagree on the cause of homelessness, with Allender claiming it's a choice, while Big Crow said there are only a few who actually choose to be homeless.

Big Crow said the city has sporadically talked about enforcing the permit rules since 2018, but they still continue the meals every Friday. He began helping homeless relatives after experiencing trauma of his own — including homelessness — and said it brought him healing.

"I would see other meals around town, and a lot of them were non-Natives. so I kind of wanted to end that stigma of a lot of non-Natives saying, 'Oh, yeah, you know, we're helping these poor Indians that can't themselves,'" Big Crow said. "So I said okay, well, I want to show the community that we can help ourselves... we can and will help ourselves."

It's more than just providing food. Big Crow's group works on building trust and rebuilding a sense of purpose and self-worth among the people they meet. It's providing a "meal from the heart" and encouragement, he said. It was also another step in healing Rapid City's racial divide and bringing the Native and non-Native community together. Those that utilize the free food aren't just living on the streets, he explained. Some are living in motels and spending all their money on keeping a roof over their head, while others are families with elders or multiple children just trying to make ends meet in a time when food and housing prices continue to climb.

"A lot of times, we need that shoulder, you know? Somebody to say 'Hey, it's okay to fail, but now it's time to get back up,'" Big Crow said. "That was our goal, was to help them, pray with them, and remind them this is not who [they] are. You're a beautiful man, woman; you have a lot to offer; you have a lot of gifts."

So many lose hope — a snowball effect, Big Crow said, that leads them deeper into crisis instead of believing they're worthy of more. It's something he went through.

"I still struggle," he said. "I don't choose to, but it's just, I want to continue to help people. It's a marathon. It's not going to end today or tomorrow. It's an ongoing issue...it's always going to be here, whether we like it or not, you know?"

Big Crow believes the city is aware of the group that hangs out around the bandshell, and not just during feeds. It's an ongoing problem he said, but it is unrelated to their volunteer activities. Part of Big Crow's mission is to change the negative self-talk around those suffering from addiction and work to get them into treatment. He has been successful in the past, he said. It might seem like the same people over and over, but for every 10 that get sober and move up, another 10 take their place, Big Crow said.

He tries to avoid labels like "addict" or "alcoholic," instead choosing to see it as someone dealing with a lot of pain and self-medicating in a bad way.

"We love you, but we hate what's killing you," Big Crow said. "There's no love in that bottle; there's no love in that drug."

Last summer, the city proposed building a basic shelter on city-owned land off East North Street, which would be a free permit area to house the meal distribution. There isn't money set aside for the project in the city budget, and no design has been agreed upon. Allender expressed his hesitation with such a project, worried the volunteer groups — over which the city has no oversight — wouldn't use it.

If the funding was readily available, it probably would've already been built, Allender said, but it isn't a priority for taxpayer funds, so they have to find a few hundred-thousand dollars in excess from another project.

"It's not our obligation to do that. It was our offer to do that to preserve the taxpayer asset of Memorial Park and the band shelter and to reduce the burden on taxpayers for everyday cleaning up homeless people's mess," Allender said. "So this is all, to me, a responsible approach that's in the best interest of the taxpayers. As far as a government organization, we have zero obligation to do anything for the homeless. Homeless are a group of people, they are not the people at large. Our duty is to provide benefit to the greater population that's all of us, not just some of us."

Big Crow said they don't want to pay the $100-per-event permit fee at the bandshell, instead calling on the city to collaborate with them and get the new facility built.

"We're not causing trouble. We're not causing the police to come in and do all that," he said. "The solution is come stand with us. Come help us. Come get involved. The city needs to come get involved with us. We're not asking them to solve it for us. We're asking them to stand with us. Come volunteer your time. Come see for themselves. Maybe they'll have a change of heart."

City Community Collaborations Manager Lila Mehlhaff said the new facility would do more than just house meals for the homeless, it would connect them with resources in the community.

"[We would] have these types of community resource providers on site, working with them...if there's the choice to get off the street, then we have the people there who can help them get that emergency shelter...go through the process of maybe trying to find a job," she said. "That's part of why we felt like this would be really important to do for the community."

Where the two groups did agree is on long-term solutions to the homeless crisis: more treatment options. Allender said more meaningful outreach to get them on the path to a better life, while Big Crow called for culturally based healing. Big Crow hit on systemic racism, especially in housing disparity, and the pay gap between white and Native workers. The affordable housing crisis in the area only compounds the problem.

Big Crow said they have nothing negative to say to the city, instead inviting the mayor to help serve meals and see for himself.

"I just wish Allender would come to serve with us. Come stand with us at the bandshell and serve the people and see for yourself and all that it's not negative. It's not enabling, it's something good. It truly is," he said.